"Looking at the horizon, see what's coming": Ryan Day addresses Ohio State's future after CFB final

Ryan Day has spent most of the 2024 season on the hot seat after entering the year with questions about his job security. Things got heated when the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered a 13-10 loss to the Michigan Wolverines, marking their fourth consecutive loss to their rivals.

The Buckeyes' performance in the College Football Playoff has seemingly quieted those talks as they have beaten the Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns by a combined score of 111-52.

Ohio State will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday.

Day addressed the final matchup of the season in a recent interview with 10TV's Dom Tiberi on Sunday (Timestamp: 0:55):

"I think as a leader, it's your job to look out on the horizon and see what's coming. The soldiers are on the front line, and they're fighting the battle every day. When you saw this 16-game possibility or 17-game possibility in a long season, you know what's coming, and that's our job as coaches to make sure we look out in front and figure out what's coming.

"We've been working really hard, but now it's time to finish the job. And we had some great fans sending us off in Columbus just the other day. And we know all across the country, there's great fans that are pulling for our guys, and we'll need all those Buckeyes in the stadium, as well. Everybody counts. We need it all and we want to bring this thing home for everybody."

Day has led the Buckeyes to a dominant 69-10 record during his tenure. His success has often been overlooked by his inability to win a national title, which he will have the opportunity to do on Monday.

Josh Pate offers advice for Ryan Day ahead of national championship

Ryan Day has the Ohio State Buckeyes in position to win their ninth national championship.

College football analyst Josh Pate offered the head coach some advice (Timestamp: 10:29):

"Here is a piece of advice to Ryan Day. I'm not going to give Chip Kelly, Jim Knowles much advice. They don't need it. But one humble, very humble, piece of advice to Ryan Day. If you guys win this coin toss, defer. Find a way to take the ball in the second half. Again, that's free.

"Jerry Emig does not need to send me anything. I don't need you to send them a bill. I'm giving that to our friends in Columbus free of charge."

Pate predicted that the Buckeyes will win their first national title since 2014. It would mark a major turnaround for Day, who appeared to be on the verge of losing his job just a few weeks ago.

