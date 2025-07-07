  • home icon
  • "Looks absolutely nothing like him" - Fans trash CFB 26 over Tennessee HC Josh Heupel's appearance in EA Sports game

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 07, 2025
Tennessee Volunteers' Josh Heupel is one of the most popular coaches in college football. The offensive guru has coached the Volunteers since 2021 and is well known for his poise on the touchline and Tennessee-based outfits on game day.

So, it surprised college football fans to see him looking different in a promotional video for EA. Sports College Football 26. Here's how fans reacted on X (formerly known as Twitter), One said:

"He looks absolutely nothing like him."
Another added:

"Oh noooo😭"

One chipped in:

"Ain’t no way 🤣"

However, some fans were more receptive. One wrote:

"Dude is JACKED"
Another said:

"Too thin."

One added:

"Close enough."

Josh Heupel's game day attire consists of a Tennessee Volunteers shirt, a Tennessee cap, comfortable trousers and sneakers. The game replicated the outfit, but the avatar looked a tad different from the popular Tennessee coach.

EA Sports College Football 26 will be available for preorder on July 7 and will be released on July 10. The Volunteers are one of many stellar collegiate programs gamers can use in the latest iteration of EA Sports College Football.

What's next for Josh Heupel?

Josh Heupel is preparing for his fifth season as the Tennessee Volunteers coach. He's led them to winning records in his previous four campaigns, with last season being particularly impressive.

Josh Heupel led the Volunteers to a spot in the expanded college football playoffs. Tennessee played phenomenal football in the lead-up to the playoffs, compiling 10 wins and just two losses. However, they were no match for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoffs first round.

Heupel and the Volunteers are now preparing for the 2025 season. Their preparation was slightly hampered due to the departure of last year's starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava. However, they've since moved on and will start Jake Merklinger or George MacIntyre.

For Heupel to lead the Volunteers back to the playoffs, he'll need to manoeuvre tricky games against the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma Sooners, Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores. Their campaign starts off against the Syracuse Orange in a neutral location.

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

