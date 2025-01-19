“Looks like his mother dressed him”: CFB fans troll Ryan Day over outfit choices as Marcus Freeman wins the fashion game

There is at least one department in which Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman has already beaten Ohio State’s Ryan Day ahead of the CFP national championship game: the fashion game.

On Sunday at the news conference ahead of the title game, Day and Freeman showed up with vastly different attire. While the Buckeyes coach showed up with a plaid red jacket and red tie, Freeman wore a light grey suit and a blue tie.

Some fans couldn’t help but call out Day’s attire. Here are some reactions to the Ohio State coach’s fashion game.

"Ryan Day looks like his mother dressed him," a fan said

"Does Ryan Day own any other jackets besides that plaid pink one he wears everywhere?" another fan answered.

"Ryan’s pants are also baggy. Needs to ask Marcus for his tailors contact," a fan wrote.

"Ryan Day looks like he's going to sell a 78 Buick after the press conference!" a fan's opinion read.

On the contrary, Freeman’s fashion game seemed to conquer the minds of college football fans. According to some, the Notre Dame coach looked sharp.

"He’s a bad man. I just wish UA would release the Marcus Freeman collection already. They basically bat 1.000 with his gear and rarely is it available for the general public. And yes I realize the suit isn’t UA LFG," a fan wrote.

"Always, 'The Sharp Dressed Man,'" another fan said.

More than the fashion game: Ryan Day expresses admiration for Marcus Freeman

The link between Marcus Freeman and Ohio State has been talked about ad nauseam, but the Ohio State coach gave his opinion of his Fighting Irish counterpart a day before the meet for the national championship game.

"Everybody at Ohio State respects Marcus and the fact that he went to Ohio State and had a great career there and certainly have a lot of respect for what he's done in his coaching career and what he's doing," Ryan Day said.

While there is a direct connection between the Fighting Irish coach and the Buckeyes, Day avoided any controversies in the media session. According to Irish safety Xavier Watts, Ryan Franklin’s joke complimenting Freeman’s hairline and critique of Notre Dame’s independent status got Freeman upset.

The former Buckeyes linebacker responded in kind, with complimentary words about Ryan Day and his staff.

"I know Coach Day and a lot of coaches on their staff that do things the right way," Freeman said. "You can aspire to win national championships, but you also want to develop the young men that come through your program, and I think both of our programs do a great job of that."

