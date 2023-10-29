Loreal Sarkisian shows off her all black gameday outfit for Week 9 as Texas Longhorns seal 35-6 victory over BYU

Loreal Sarkisian, the Longhorns coach's wife, always looks great, but it's especially true on gameday. The latest instance came in Week 9 when the Texas Longhorns faced the BYU Cougars. In all black, the Longhorns' first lady looked magnificent.

On the other hand, Steve Sarkisian masterminded a blowout win for Texas as they ran over BYU with a final score of 35-6. This puts them in the driver's seat in the Big 12 as they find their way into the college football playoffs. And his wife, as always, stood right behind him.

Take a look at the stunning black gameday outfit of Loreal Sarkisian as she watched Texas absolutely dominate on the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Loreal Sarkisian steals the spotlight with all black gameday outfit

Loreal Sarkisian took to Instagram just before the Texas Longhorns week 9 kickoff to show off her gameday outfit. The fashion stylist chose an all black fit for the weekend and as always, mesmerized everyone looking in her direction. And she cheered for Steve Sarkisian's team in the caption.

"Happy gameday! Let's go horns," Loreal wrote in the caption.

The Texas players heeded their first lady as they completely blew out the BYU Cougars on the field. The Cougars seemed to have no idea how to stop the Longhorns' offense, even without Texas' regular starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.

The score piled on, and the game ended up being pretty lopsided. Texas fans would want to see their team play like this every week. Cougars fans, on the other hand, would be disappointed with their team's performance in Week 9.

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns on the way to win the Big 12?

The Texas Longhorns showed the world that they have come into the season with victory in mind. Playing without their QB1 and with a quarterback who hasn't ever seen the field in college football before the game, the Longhorns put up a superb show. And their performance would be enough to quiet down the critics for a little while at least.

Maalik Murphy deputized well for the team in the absence of Ewers and has made the case for future starts till the QB1 gets fully fit. The Longhorns also have Arch Manning on the roster if any further need arises for the position. But for now, they will be savoring their 35-6 win.

Texas is 7-1 this season after the win and will next face the Kansas State Wildcats in week 10. Will the winning run continue? That is a difficult question to answer. But surely Loreal Sarkisian will be there with another fashion statement.