Loreal and Steve Sarkisian introduce their bundle of joy to Texas nation

With Texas deep into its spring practice schedule, Steve Sarkisian and his family have welcomed a bundle of joy. The coach's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, announced the birth of their child on Friday on Instagram, igniting loads of joy among fans in Austin and beyond.

This is the first child between the couple, who got married in 2020, and the post by Sarkisian disclosed it’s a boy. The wardrobe stylist posted a series of stunning baby bump photoshoots, which hadn't been revealed earlier to announce the baby's birth.

"He’s arrived, and our hearts are so full of love and gratitude! Embracing these first days quietly resting, adjusting, and soaking in every little moment has been amazing! Thank you for your love and for respecting this sweet time of privacy 💙," Sarkisian wrote.

According to Orangebloods’ Anwar Richardson, Steve Sarkisian was absent from Texas’ practice on Monday to be with his family for the occasion. The coach is expected to be back with the team anytime soon as the Longhorns round up their spring schedule.

Sarkisian welcomes his son ahead of what is considered a crucial season for his program. The Longhorns advanced to the semifinal of the College Football Playoff in the last two seasons and are currently projected as the betting favorite to win the national championship in the 2025 college football season.

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian welcome their baby months after their divorce announcement

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian are welcoming their baby months after they decided to part ways. The couple announced in a separate post in July 2024 that they jointly agreed to file for a divorce due to personal reasons, marking the end of their four-year union.

"After many heartfelt conversations, we have decided to amicably part ways and jointly file for divorce," Loreal and Steve wrote. "We aim to remain the best of friends and are incredibly grateful for the love and support we have shared throughout our journey together.

Our commitments to our respective careers made it difficult to prioritize time for each other and this step will provide us with the necessary time and space professionally while continuing to support each other personally."

However, the divorce process didn't seem to proceed despite the announcement made by Loreal and Steve Sarkisian. There were also indications that the two had reconciled with Loreal Sarkisian’s continuous appearance in Texas’ games.

