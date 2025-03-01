“Lost their best QB. Receivers can’t catch”: Coach GV Dixon sees Kirby Smart’s Georgia declining in 2025

After a couple of disappointing seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs, the downslide could continue in 2025 according to college football insider GV Dixon. In an appearance on “The Ultimate College Football Show” on Friday, the former Maryland general manager shared his thoughts ahead of the Bulldogs' 2025 season.

Dixon believes 2025 could be the most difficult year in Athens since Kirby Smart took over as head coach.

“Absolutely. This is it. You just lost your best quarterback in a long time -in terms of physical skillset. Receivers couldn’t catch the ball, so it’s not like you improved your receivers, but you got my man (Zachariah) Branch from SC, playmaker but not truly a receiver.

“The running game has not looked the same in terms of guys being up front to block and create holes, and your number one running back likes to fumble the ball a lot,” GV Dixon said.

To provide context for Dixon’s point, the Bulldogs lost talented quarterback Carson Beck to Miami in the transfer portal, there is no clear leader in the wide receiver room and their leading running back, Trevor Etienne, entered the NFL Draft. He also claimed the defense was not as deep as it was in years past, especially in the secondary, which could spell more trouble in Athens.

Still, Georgia seems to have enough talent to at least compete at the top of the SEC. Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi will compete for the starting quarterback position. Nate Frazier is expected to take over at running back while the addition of the Zachariah Branch could give Kirby Smart a big play threat. Tight end Oscar Delp could also break out this season.

“No prima donnas”: Dominic Lovett shares Georgia experience

During his media availability at the scouting combine, former Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett talked about his time with the Bulldogs and how head coach Kirby Smart runs the program.

“Honesty, there are no prima donnas. Kirby is old school. He likes the tough guys, he likes the smash-mouth football; he wants guys that will block when they don’t have the football. He wants guys that are going to be on special teams; he wants guys to play complete football, and just not be a one-position guy,” Dominic Lovett said.

The 5-10, 187-pound wide receiver arrived at Athens after spending two years at Missouri. He caught 113 passes for 1,220 yards and 10 touchdowns at Georgia.

Lovett is one of 14 Bulldogs invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. He is expected to take the field with the wide receivers on Saturday in Indianapolis.

