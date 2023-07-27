Demarcus Riddick has decided to flip from Georgia to Auburn.

Riddick was hailed as a five-star linebacker after he committed to Georgia. But, he ended up decomitting and all signs pointed to him committing to either Auburn or Alabama.

Riddick eventually ended up announcing his commitment to play for Auburn, which left many Georgia fans angry. Here are a few reactions from fans:

Back2BackDawg #GoDawgs 🏆🏈 @linosteen @CalebJ_Rivals I don't think Riddick was ready to experience the suck that is Georgia practice.

JaRon Thomas™🚔 @364Cop when he committed to Auburn. 🤬 @CClemente247 Lost awhen he committed to Auburn. 🤬

Bballbert13 @bballbert13 @mikegittens @thewarrapport @TWRIkeJones Georgia is not worried about Auburn... let's not overreact. You'll will win 6 games this year. Riddick is going there because he will get playing time.

Chuck suchman @ChuckSuchman @UGAfootballLive DEMARCUS RIDDICK LEAVES&GOES TO AUBURN, SO WHAT! YOU ARE A DAWG OR NOT. THE GA DAWGS WANT TO BE GEORGIA BULLDOGS , DAWGS ARE PROUD & CHERISH BEING A GA DAWG. TRUE DAWGS ARE CONNECTED,AKIN,& UNDIVIDED! THE DAWGS WILL JOIN TOGETHER AS THEY PLAY FOR A THIRD NATIONAL TITLE IN A ROW!

However, to add to this, Riddick is now considered a four-star linebacker, as in the commitment had him as a four-star on the graphic. Despite this, all recruiting sites have him as a five-star. It is a massive addition for Hugh Freeze's roster as Alabama did appear to be the favorite.

What is also interesting is the fact Freeze is known as an offensive coach but three of the top four Auburn commitments are on defense. The hope is that this will make the Tigers a much tougher team to play against in the Southeastern Conference.

Auburn is looking to improve its roster

The Auburn Tigers had a disappointing 2022 season as they were 5-7, but went through a brutal 2-6 in conference play. However, hiring Hugh Freeze should hopefully bring the Tigers back into title contention, as Freeze said in a statement:

"Auburn is one of the preeminent programs in college football and I'm very appreciative of President Roberts and John Cohen for this opportunity at Auburn. I've been fortunate to witness first-hand how special Auburn is during my time as a head coach in the SEC and while visiting my daughter Jordan who attended Auburn and currently lives in the community. I can't wait to work with our student-athletes and the Auburn family to bring championships back to the Plains."

Although Hugh Freeze has said he plans on bringing the Auburn Tigers back to the promised land, he knows it will likely take a few years to get back to where he wants to be. Freeze said of the gap:

"It's scary, and I know I've improved [the roster]. But is it enough to go out and compete against Alabama in Georgia in year one, or LSU? I don't know."

Auburn is set to open its 2023 football season on Sept. 2 at home against UMass.

