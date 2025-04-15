“Lot of them act like they like Deion Sanders”: Browns legend leaps to Shedeur Sanders’ defense as he faces backlash over patting the ball

Shedeur Sanders made waves during the Colorado pro day for patting the ball. The discussion started when New York Jets defensive back Andre Cisco warned the quarterback about patting the ball in the NFL after one of his pro day clips circulated online.

Cisco's words resulted in intense debates within the football world. While many believe patting the ball will create problems for Shedeur Sanders on the professional stage, others argue that it won't matter much, as a host of quarterbacks have done that in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns legend Hanford Dixon is the latest to voice his opinion on the debate. Dixon came to Shedeur Sanders' defense amid criticism of his tendency to pat the ball. He downplayed the concern, believing it was a direct attack on the quarterback.

“I think that’s a little picky. I think they are picking at him. A lot of them act like they like Deion Sanders, but most of them don’t,” Dixon said.

Hanford Dixon has expressed confidence in Shedeur Sanders’ abilities as a quarterback in the past. Before his draft stock started to fall, Dixon pushed back against claims that Sanders’ high draft projection was purely a result of his father, Coach Prime, on his podcast in January.

“This poor kid — well, not everybody, but a lot of people — are giving this poor kid a hard time because Deion Sanders is his father, and it’s so ridiculous,” Dixon said.

“I heard someone say today, and this was the top guy on the radio here in Cleveland, that this kid wouldn’t be drafted as high as he’s going to be drafted if Deion wasn’t his father. That is the most ridiculous thing in the world.”

Shedeur Sanders responds to patting criticism

The topic of Shedeur Sanders patting the ball brings him to the center of attention once again in the NFL draft process. The quarterback, however, pushed back against the criticism in his appearance on an installment of “The Insiders.”

"It's just funny to see what they come up with next. At first, it was 'His arm isn't strong,' Sanders said. "I had a lot of touchdowns in my college career. Then it was, 'I pat the ball.' That wasn't a thing before pro day, was it? So, I don't get in trouble off the field, so it's kind of hard for them to create storylines.”

Without a doubt, Sanders has been the most polarizing quarterback so far as the 2025 NFL draft approaches. However, he noted he’s still enjoying the process, despite the ongoing speculation surrounding his draft stock in his conversation with Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

