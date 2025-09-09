"Lot of money for nail polish": CFB fans troll Alabama WR Ryan Williams for whopping $1.8 million NIL fortune

Ryan Williams missed Alabama's home opener against the Louisiana-Monroe after suffering a concussion in Week 1 versus Florida State. Williams started the season with a mixed performance: 30 yards on five receptions and three drops.On3 analyst Pete Nakos revealed on X on Tuesday that Williams is earning $1.8 million in NIL revenue. He s the second-highest earning wide receiver in the country, behind Ohio State Buckeyes star Jeremiah Smith ($2.3 million).College football fans shared their reactions.&quot;Flex by being on the field, running better routes, not dropping balls, and less time on podcasts. That’s a good start…&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Getting on the field for some snaps is going to be a good start,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Really excited to see if he’s a tik tok star with unreal football pr of a top 10 pick,&quot; another fan wrote.Others were not impressed by Ryan's performances and his reported NIL revenue.&quot;A lot of money for nail polish,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;If he continues his production from the FSU game he’s set to make over $32,000 per drop this season,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Getting paid to drop balls,&quot; a fan said.Former Bama QB rips into Ryan Williams hypeRyan Williams made a name for himself last season with a breakout performance against the Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa. He finished the season with 865 yards on 48 receptions and eight touchdowns. However, Williams struggled to make an impact against the Florida State Seminoles in Week 1 before he suffered a concussion. His performance caused widespread discourse among fans and analysts.Former Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron ripped into the hype surrounding Williams after his poor performance.&quot;He (Williams) plays way too high, he doesn't look any bigger, he doesn't look any stronger or any faster,&quot; McCarron said on Wednesday, via &quot;Bama Standard.&quot; McCarron shared more of his observations.&quot;He runs way too high for a slot receiver,&quot; McCarron said. &quot;He was getting gloved in this game. I was standing on the sideline, watching it, with my own two eyes, right there on the sideline. Had a perfect view. And this kid was getting gloved.&quot;He needs to step up. All this hype and everything, guess what? You are not getting drafted off one year. You're not Jeremiah Smith, brother. Jeremiah Smith could've came (out) last year and been the first pick overall. You're not at that level. So step up, make plays and get open. You're jogging way too many routes. Somebody needs to challenge him.&quot;Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer revealed during Monday's news conference that Williams was in concussion protocol. However, DeBoer also said that he has been on the practice field ahead of the Week 3 matchup vesus the Wisconsin Badgers.