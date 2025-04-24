"Lot of people don't want to work on their weaknesses": Travis Hunter's first trainer raves about Colorado star's insane work ethic 

Just hours before the NFL draft finally kicks off in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Colorado Buffaloes standout Travis Hunter received the ultimate praise from his first trainer, coach Drew.

On Wednesday, the coach joined "The Travis Hunter Show," where he lavished praises on the two-way star and reigning Heisman winner for his insane work ethic.

“They don’t realize how hard he actually works and how much of a perfectionist he is,” coach Drew said. “I mean, Kade — you got to see it out there. We did a drill like 20 dang times, just because it didn’t feel right.

“And everybody’s like, ‘Oh, you know, he do footwork.’ No — yeah, but it’s the way your body’s got to move, you know? It has to be catered to what you do best," he added.

Drew's work with Hunter was about attacking weaknesses — something many athletes shy away from.

“I’m there to attack his weaknesses, you know what I’m saying? Because a lot of people don’t want to work on their weaknesses,” coach Drew said. “So even when I talk to him crazy sometimes — I know some people be like, ‘Hold on, why you talking to him like that?’

“Like, I understand who he is. We’ve been doing this for a minute. So now, it’s almost a look — I can just give him a look, you know, like ‘Hey, he ain’t giving enough. He’s got to get some more in there.’ You know what I’m saying?” he added.

Coach Drew shares how a full day of training goes for Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter is seemingly unlike any other football player you have met. Not only can he defend passes as a cornerback, but he can also make some breathtaking catches as a wide receiver.

Last season with the Buffaloes, Hunter played nearly 1,400 scrimmage snaps on offense and defense. The number is 382 more than any other player in the country.

During the same interview, coach Drew also detailed how they would simulate full game days in training.

“We drill that — like wide receiver, DB, same day — so he can go out there and do all them dang snaps,” coach Drew said. “You don’t just jump out of there like that. You’ve got to build that up.”

“It’s his mentality,” he added. “He doesn’t want to lose anything — like, nothing. Like, walk faster than me in the mall.”

Hunter is expected to get selected inside the top five picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

