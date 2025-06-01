“Lot to prove”: Miami insider offers insight on Carson Beck’s preparedness for the 2025 CFB season

The Miami Hurricanes made one of the biggest transfer moves of the offseason with QB Carson Beck. After a disappointing season at Georgia that ended with an elbow injury, Beck transferred to Miami during the winter window. However, he was not able to throw during spring practice because he was still recovering from surgery.
On Friday, "CanesInSight" posted a clip from their podcast on X. In the clip, analyst Danny Enriquez provided an update on Beck's health status and how he is looking heading into next season.
"It's been the question I get asked all day, every day, is Carson Beck healthy?" Enriquez asked. "I can tell you, he's been rehabbing, he is here in Coral Gables and the word I'm getting out of the people who have seen him throw is he looks like Carson Beck, driving the ball, throwing with velocity, adding touch when he needs to, but otherwise looking like the QB who was projected to go first round."
"Now it's about, getting the timing, working the receivers, learning the offense, which I've heard he's very advanced and smart. Getting all that stuff to come together. The wait is over. Carson Beck is on campus, throwing and looking healthy. That is something we can check off. He is gonna be physically ready to go."
Enriquez continued to speak about Beck's readiness heading into next season while also mentioning that he has a lot to prove.
"Heard he's in a good place," Enriquez said. "A lot to prove. One of the most experienced QBs in big games in the country. That experience is what wins at the college level. Starts matter, arm strength matters, and he's got that back. You know he's got the experience. Ready for a big year from Carson Beck."
Carson Beck will look to follow in the footsteps of Cam Ward next season
The Miami Hurricanes have been successful in adding QBs through the portal lately. Last season, they added Cam Ward from Washington State and he had a huge impact on the offense. Ward went on to be a Heisman finalist and the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
While striving for similar accolades might be a stretch, Beck will try to replicate Ward's success in Miami. Heading into the 2024 season, Beck was viewed as a possible first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but inconsistent play and injuries held him back. This year, he will be trying to prove that he can still be the star he was once projected to be.
