  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “Lot to prove”: Miami insider offers insight on Carson Beck’s preparedness for the 2025 CFB season

“Lot to prove”: Miami insider offers insight on Carson Beck’s preparedness for the 2025 CFB season

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Jun 01, 2025 13:36 GMT
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

The Miami Hurricanes made one of the biggest transfer moves of the offseason with QB Carson Beck. After a disappointing season at Georgia that ended with an elbow injury, Beck transferred to Miami during the winter window. However, he was not able to throw during spring practice because he was still recovering from surgery.

Ad

On Friday, "CanesInSight" posted a clip from their podcast on X. In the clip, analyst Danny Enriquez provided an update on Beck's health status and how he is looking heading into next season.

"It's been the question I get asked all day, every day, is Carson Beck healthy?" Enriquez asked. "I can tell you, he's been rehabbing, he is here in Coral Gables and the word I'm getting out of the people who have seen him throw is he looks like Carson Beck, driving the ball, throwing with velocity, adding touch when he needs to, but otherwise looking like the QB who was projected to go first round."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Now it's about, getting the timing, working the receivers, learning the offense, which I've heard he's very advanced and smart. Getting all that stuff to come together. The wait is over. Carson Beck is on campus, throwing and looking healthy. That is something we can check off. He is gonna be physically ready to go."
Ad

Enriquez continued to speak about Beck's readiness heading into next season while also mentioning that he has a lot to prove.

"Heard he's in a good place," Enriquez said. "A lot to prove. One of the most experienced QBs in big games in the country. That experience is what wins at the college level. Starts matter, arm strength matters, and he's got that back. You know he's got the experience. Ready for a big year from Carson Beck."
Ad
Ad

Carson Beck will look to follow in the footsteps of Cam Ward next season

The Miami Hurricanes have been successful in adding QBs through the portal lately. Last season, they added Cam Ward from Washington State and he had a huge impact on the offense. Ward went on to be a Heisman finalist and the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

While striving for similar accolades might be a stretch, Beck will try to replicate Ward's success in Miami. Heading into the 2024 season, Beck was viewed as a possible first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but inconsistent play and injuries held him back. This year, he will be trying to prove that he can still be the star he was once projected to be.

About the author
Alexander O'Reilly

Alexander O'Reilly

Twitter icon

Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.

His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.

Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.

Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances.

Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Alexander O'Reilly
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications