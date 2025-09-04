Lou Holtz instigates old wounds with recent jibe at Ryan Day despite Ohio State's commanding win over Arch Manning's Texas

Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz’s disdain for Ohio State doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. In the last two seasons, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has had to endure repeated criticism from Holtz, and the trend continued even after Ohio State’s 14-7 win over Arch Manning's Texas in Week 1 of the 2025 season.&quot;I don't think Ohio State's a great football team,&quot; Holtz told Dan Dakich on his &quot;OutKick&quot; podcast. &quot;I know they're schedule is very, very good, but when you're at home and you're outgained by well over 100 yards, you just can't look at it and say, 'OK, we're great.&quot;We won the game.' Everybody looking in, they are 1-0, and that's the objective they had going into that game. But they're not a great football team. I would not be overwhelmed about facing Ohio State.&quot;However, Holtz acknowledged the Buckeyes’ improved defense under new coordinator Matt Patricia, who replaced Jim Knowles.This isn’t the first time Holtz has taken shots at OSU. In 2023, before the Buckeyes faced Notre Dame, he told the &quot;Pat McAfee Show&quot; that Ohio State wasn’t tough or physical enough to beat the Irish. The Buckeyes went on to win that game 17-14 in South Bend, prompting a fiery postgame response from Day.&quot;I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now,&quot; Day said on NBC. &quot;What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio. It's always been Ohio against the world.&quot;Holtz took another jab before the national championship game in 2025, claiming that if Notre Dame lost, it would only be to save Day’s job. Ohio State answered again by winning 34-23.Ironically, Holtz’s criticism has seemed to fuel Ohio State, as it pushes them to statement wins. His words carry weight, as he is the only coach in college football history to lead six different programs to bowl games, and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.Lou Holtz weighs in on Michigan vs. Ohio State showdownOhio State will play at Michigan on Nov. 29. Lou Holtz thinks the Wolverines could be strong enough to topple the defending champions.&quot;I think we’ll have to see how good Michigan is,&quot; Holtz said on the &quot;Outkick&quot; podcast. &quot;I think Michigan could be a very, very good football team. Lord knows, Michigan better not beat Ohio State again.&quot;Michigan dropped one spot to No. 15 in the first regular-season AP Top 25 Poll but has a chance to climb with this Saturday’s matchup at No. 18 Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Ohio State rose to No. 1, becoming the first team to claim the top spot in the opening regular-season poll since Alabama in 2012.