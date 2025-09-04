  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Lou Holtz instigates old wounds with recent jibe at Ryan Day despite Ohio State's commanding win over Arch Manning's Texas

Lou Holtz instigates old wounds with recent jibe at Ryan Day despite Ohio State's commanding win over Arch Manning's Texas

By Maliha
Modified Sep 04, 2025 11:00 GMT
Syndication: Naples Daily News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Naples Daily News - Source: Imagn

Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz’s disdain for Ohio State doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. In the last two seasons, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has had to endure repeated criticism from Holtz, and the trend continued even after Ohio State’s 14-7 win over Arch Manning's Texas in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Ad
"I don't think Ohio State's a great football team," Holtz told Dan Dakich on his "OutKick" podcast. "I know they're schedule is very, very good, but when you're at home and you're outgained by well over 100 yards, you just can't look at it and say, 'OK, we're great.
"We won the game.' Everybody looking in, they are 1-0, and that's the objective they had going into that game. But they're not a great football team. I would not be overwhelmed about facing Ohio State."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

However, Holtz acknowledged the Buckeyes’ improved defense under new coordinator Matt Patricia, who replaced Jim Knowles.

This isn’t the first time Holtz has taken shots at OSU. In 2023, before the Buckeyes faced Notre Dame, he told the "Pat McAfee Show" that Ohio State wasn’t tough or physical enough to beat the Irish. The Buckeyes went on to win that game 17-14 in South Bend, prompting a fiery postgame response from Day.

Ad
"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day said on NBC. "What he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio. It's always been Ohio against the world."

Holtz took another jab before the national championship game in 2025, claiming that if Notre Dame lost, it would only be to save Day’s job. Ohio State answered again by winning 34-23.

Ad

Ironically, Holtz’s criticism has seemed to fuel Ohio State, as it pushes them to statement wins. His words carry weight, as he is the only coach in college football history to lead six different programs to bowl games, and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Lou Holtz weighs in on Michigan vs. Ohio State showdown

Ohio State will play at Michigan on Nov. 29. Lou Holtz thinks the Wolverines could be strong enough to topple the defending champions.

Ad
"I think we’ll have to see how good Michigan is," Holtz said on the "Outkick" podcast. "I think Michigan could be a very, very good football team. Lord knows, Michigan better not beat Ohio State again."

Michigan dropped one spot to No. 15 in the first regular-season AP Top 25 Poll but has a chance to climb with this Saturday’s matchup at No. 18 Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Ohio State rose to No. 1, becoming the first team to claim the top spot in the opening regular-season poll since Alabama in 2012.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications