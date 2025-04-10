Louis Riddick faces severe backlash from NFL world for comparing Cam Ward to Patrick Mahomes

NFL draft analyst Louis Riddick is getting backlash after he compared Cam Ward to Patrick Mahomes ahead of the NFL Draft.

Ward is expected to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. The Miami Hurricanes quarterback will be a Day 1 starter and potentially change the Titans franchise around.

Speaking on ESPN on April 9, Riddick compared Ward to Mahomes with the way he throws with unique angles.

"Look, I said my comp for Cam Ward because of the way he plays, he reminds me of Patrick (Mahomes) with how he can be unconventional, throw the football from all kinds of weird angles. Then just put a bunch of horsepower on it when he needs to," Riddick said.

After Riddick's comments, fans took to social media to blast the analyst for his take.

"The pre-draft overhype of college QB’s never fails," a fan wrote.

"no wonder he hasn't gotten a GM job," a fan added.

Fans think comparing any college quarterback to Mahomes is terrible, and something Riddick shouldn't have done.

"What just went thru this with Caleb bro," a fan wrote.

"Comparing mahomie to a bust is wild," a fan added.

Even before the Mahomes comparison, Ward has lofty expectations ahead of him given he has the first overall pick.

"Did sports media not learn anything from last year spouting the same thing about Celeb Williams? Let Cam Ward be Cam Ward!," a fan wrote.

"And that’s why you’re not a GM," a fan added.

Ward went 305-for-454 for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions last season with the Hurricanes.

Cam Ward solidified his case to be the first overall pick

Cam Ward will likely be the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.

Ward had a workout with the Titans and he believes he solidified himself as the top pick with his workout.

"I told them I was solidifying it today," Ward said, flashing a wry smile, via the Titans' official team website. "They finally got a chance to see me throw in person, and I'll get another chance, hopefully, to throw in front of them. But that's a good building they have in (Tennessee), a good support staff. I was just happy to be able to throw in front of them for the first time."

The Titans coaching staff and executives were also impressed with Ward's workout.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

