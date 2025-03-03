Louis Riddick makes feelings known about Jimmy Horn Jr. after he clocks 4.46 at the 2025 NFL Combine

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick was left impressed with what he saw from Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Horn drew a lot of attention with his performance in on-field drills.

This includes a 40-yard dash time in which he clocked in at 4.46 seconds. During red zone drills, Horn managed to consistently get separated and beat man coverage.

"WR Jimmy Horn makes everything he does look sooooo easy," the analyst wrote.

The five-foot-eight, 171-pound receiver played his last two seasons of college football under coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. He caught passes from Coach Prime's son, and top quarterback prospect of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders.

In his senior season with Colorado, he hauled in 37 catches for 441 yards and a touchdown. He missed most of November with an injury.

NFL Network's Lance Zierlein offered an insightful final analysis of Horn following his performance at the Combine.

"Horn is small but competitive and has the speed to make teams pay attention," Zierlein said. "The target rate and production dipped in 2024, but the hands and catch consistency were vastly improved from 2023. He needs to prove he can uncover against a more athletic and physical brand of coverage in the league.

"Horn catches in traffic without hesitation and has the wiggle and gas to hit a big play once it is in his hands. The size and durability will concern teams, but he’s fast and fearless, which will appeal to squads looking to stretch the field from the slot"

Will Jimmy Horn Jr. play in the NFL?

NCAA Football: Baylor at Colorado - Source: Imagn

In a draft class that is especially deep at the receiver position, it raises the question of where Jimmy Horn Jr. will end up playing in 2025. Initially, Horn was projected to be a seventh-round pick or potential undrafted free agent when it was all said and done come the 2025 NFL Draft in April.

However, after his performance in Indianapolis, it's possible that a team decides to use a late-round draft pick on Horn and see what he's capable of.

There are plenty of teams in need of wide receiver depth heading into 2025, and Horn brings speed and strong hands to the table in a league that continues to lean more pass-happy as the game evolves.

It will be interesting to see if yet another Coach Prime product can make their way onto an NFL roster and represent the new-look Colorado Buffaloes in a big way, alongside the likes of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

