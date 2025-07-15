Louisiana Tech triggers new wave of conference realignment as Sun Belt sees major shakeup after Texas State's exit

Conference realignment in college athletics took a new turn Tuesday after Louisiana Tech moved to the Sun Belt Conference. The school had been part of Conference USA since 2013, but it’s set to officially leave the league by July 2027 at the latest.

The Sun Belt recently lost one of its members, Texas State, which is slated to join the Pac-12 in 2026. The conference quickly filled the gap with the addition of the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Commissioner Keith Gill shared his thoughts about the new member in a statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Louisiana Tech University to the Sun Belt,” Gill said. “Geographically situated within the current Sun Belt footprint, the addition of Louisiana Tech reunites a number of long-standing regional rivalries under the conference banner.

“I am grateful to President Dr. Jim Henderson and Athletic Director Ryan Ivey for their leadership during this process. I’d also like to thank the CEOs and athletic directors of our Sun Belt member institutions for their continued commitment to the premier FBS non-autonomy conference in the country. The Sun Belt Conference is RISING and our best days are ahead.”

Louisiana Tech joins UTEP as members of CUSA set to leave the league in the next few years. The Miners are scheduled to move to the Mountain West Conference in 2026, reducing CUSA to 10 members when both exit. This could trigger another wave of conference realignment.

Louisiana Tech is excited to be moving to the Sun Belt

The entire Louisiana Tech community is excited about the latest conference realignment news for the school. Although it's a move from one Group of Five league to another, it's a positive step for the Bulldogs. The university president shares their feelings in a statement.

“The storied legacy of our Bulldogs and Lady Techsters, long an integral part of the Louisiana Tech experience, will be advanced with this move,” said Louisiana Tech President Dr. Jim Henderson.

“The invitation from the Sun Belt Conference affirms the quality of our athletics programs. Joining the conference will guarantee regular competition with regional rivals, new and old, creating a more logistically sound experience for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”

Louisiana Tech was part of the Sun Belt Conference from 1991 to 2001, before the league implemented a full football schedule. It played football as an independent for most of that period. The Bulldogs then joined the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) from 2001 to 2013.

