Louisville Football Injury Report ahead of Holiday Bowl 2023: Updates on Jawhar Jordan, Ben Perry and more

The Louisville Cardinals are set to play the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Louisville went 10-3 this season and went down to Florida State in the ACC championship game. The Cardinals also lost their regular season finale to Kentucky. Ahead of the Holiday Bowl, Louisville has a relatively clean injury report.

Louisville Football Injury Report Ahead of Holiday Bowl

Louisville only has four players who are known to have injuries, and only two are new for the Holiday Bowl.

Jawhar Jordan's injury update

Louisville running back Jawhar Jordan is considered questionable to play in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday.

Jordan was injured during Lousiville's loss to Kentucky and was considered a game-time decision for the ACC championship. Coach Jeff Brohm provided an update on the RB earlier in December and said:

"I know Jawhar Jordan and Ben Perry got nicked up in the last game, and will be game-time decisions for the bowl game, even with this type of rest."

Ultimately, Jordan was able to play in the ACC championship game, but the running back is still dealing with the injury.

Jordan has rushed for 1,128 yards this season on 181 carries and 13 touchdowns.

Ben Perry's injury update

Cardinals defensive back Ben Perry was a key player for Louisville this season but is questionable with the same injury that made him a game-time decision for the ACC championship.

Perry recorded 56 tackles, four pass deflections and one sack this season, his third at Louisville.

Perry started all 13 games as the "STAR" in defensive coordinator Ron English's defense and logged the team's fifth-most tackles while recording the third-most tackles for loss at 6.5.

Outside of the two players on the injury report, Louisville also has several players not playing in the Holiday Bowl after entering the transfer portal:

Elijah Downing, WR (transfer portal)

Izaiah Reed, OT (transfer portal)

Victoine Brown, DL (transfer portal)

Yirayah Lanier, DL (transfer portal)

Popeye Williams, EDGE (transfer portal)

Ryheem Craig, EDGE (transfer portal)

Jackson Hamilton, LB (transfer portal)

Kameron Wilson, LB (transfer portal)

Derrick Edwards, CB (transfer portal)

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB (transfer portal)

Josh Minkins, S (transfer portal)

