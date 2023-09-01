Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Prediction & Betting Tips: September 1 | College Football Week 1

Week 1 of College Football is underway and on Friday night, the Louisville Cardinals will play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Last season, although the Louisville Cardinals went 8-5, they only went 4-4 in the conference play in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Cardinals began the year 2-3 before rallying four straight wins. They even won the Fenway Bowl as Lousiville beat Cincinnati 24-7.

The Yellow Jackets, on the other hand, went 5-7 last year and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference and ended the season 2-4 to miss out on a bowl game.

This season, Georgia Tech have a new starting quarterback in Texas A&M transfer Haynes King. He was named the starting quarterback, according to head coach Brent Key,

"I'm not putting [King] on a short leash. I don't want the starting quarterback to go out there and feel like if he makes one mistake he is going to get yanked. That is not the world we are living in. Both guys will have to be prepared. We can win with both players."

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Head-To-Head record and key numbers

Georgia Teach is 2-0 all-time against Louisville, with the last meeting being in 2020.

Louisville was favored by 7.5 points or more two times last season and covered both games.

The Cardinals went 5-2 last year as the betting favorite.

Louisville went 4-9 last year in hitting the over.

Brent Key went 4-4 last year as interim head coach.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech prediciton

Louisville is sizeable betting favorites despite going on the road in Week 1. The Cardinals have Jack Plummer as their starting quarterback who has started games for both Purdue and California. Last season, he threw for 3,095 yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 12 starts, which should add to this Cardinals' offense.

Georgia Tech should get a boost with Haynes King as the starting quarterback; however, their defense is still a concern. Against this new-look Cardinals offense, Louisville should get out to an early lead.

Prediction: Louisville 27, Georgia Tech 13

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Betting Tips

Tip 1: Take Louisville -7.5

Tip 2: Take the under 49.5.

