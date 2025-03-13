“Love is dead”: CFB fans react as Hanna Cavinder unfollows Carson Beck after alleged snapchat fiasco

Quarterback Carson Beck became one of the highest-paid players in college football when he transferred to Miami from Georgia this offseason. He signed a $4 million NIL contract to go to Miami and one of the benefits of the move was that his girlfriend, Hanna Cavinder, is a star basketball player for the Miami Hurricanes.

Ad

However, on Wednesday night, a rumor started to spread about their possible breakup after a video on X with information about Beck's recent Snapchat activity was posted. The clip speculates that Beck added someone on Snapchat and then sent them messages suggesting he and Cavinder had broken up, which may have led to Cavinder scrubbing her IG of him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College football fans reacted to this video on X.

"Love is dead," one fan wrote.

"Bro fumbled the bag on Snapchat AGAIN??," one fan commented.

"So glad this clown and his reality tv show of a life isn’t on my team anymore," one Georgia fan added.

Many other fans responded on X, saying people should not be invested in this story:

Ad

"I don't know who needs to hear this but you shouldn’t be interested in this story if you’re over the age of 26," one fan wrote.

"Grown man breaking down another grown man life," one fan commented.

"Buddy is a grown man spending that much time talking about another dude relationship," one fan added.

Ad

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder were first linked in the summer of 2024

The couple first appeared on social media together on July 4, 2024, when Hanna's twin sister Haley posted a TikTok of her and her boyfriend, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson, singing. Beck and Cavinder could be seen in the background.

The first official confirmation of their relationship came later that month when Carson Beck made an Instagram post of him in a Georgia Bulldogs uniform. However, when you scrolled to the other photos, there was one of him and Cavinder holding hands.

Ad

Since then, the couple have made many posts together on Instagram and TikTok. It was rumored that one of the driving factors for Beck to transfer to Miami was to be close to his girlfriend.

However, Carson Beck was also significantly financially compensated. He signed a $4 million NIL deal to go to Miami, so he still has a big reason to stay in Miami even if they have parted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!