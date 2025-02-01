“Love learning from you”: Bill Belichick’s GF Jordon Hudson drops heartwarming message as Legendary Coach announces the date of his book release 

Bill Belichick is releasing a new book in May ahead of his first season at North Carolina. The book, titled "The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football," will explore key stories, philosophies, and principles that have shaped his legendary coaching career in the NFL.

The development has brought a lot of excitement to Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson. Following the announcement of the book by the coach on Instagram on Friday, the 24-year-old lauded her boyfriend on her Instagram story.

“Witnessing your growth this year has been both an honor and a blessing," Hudson wrote. "Just when I think you couldn't t possibly impress me more than you already have; here you go again, impressing me. I love learning from you & I love, love, love loving you. Congratulation @billbelichick

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instagram story

Bill Belichick's five decades of learning

In his announcement of the new book on Friday, Bill Belichick mentioned that his football life has been all about learning. His coaching career started as a special assistant with the Baltimore Colts in 1975 and he had the luxury of learning continuously for roughly 49 years.

“My life in football over the last 49+ years involved a lot of winning, losing, and more than anything: learning,” Belichick wrote on Instagram.

“I have learned from all of the teams I was a part of since early childhood, from my players, competitors, and colleagues in the NFL, and from coaches and players at UNC and the U.S. Naval Academy alongside my beloved father.”

The long career gives a clue on how detailed the book is expected to be. Belichick enjoyed significant success during his time with the New England Patriots, leading the franchise’s dominant dynasty for more than two decades.

Bill Belichick hopes the book teaches a lot of lessons

Bill Belichick learned a lot during his long career in the NFL. In detailing the experience in his book, the coach is hoping that a lot of people out there can pick some valuable lessons from it.

“My hope with this book is that you learn about what I learned in the NFL about sustained success, leadership, and what it means to be a team player,” Belichick said. "You can make use of those extractable lessons in your own life, no matter what type of TEAM you are a part of.”

Belichick has embarked on a new endeavor in his coaching career. After his approximately five-decade career in the NFL, he transitioned to college football in December, taking on an unfamiliar challenge at North Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback