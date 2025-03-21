"Love letter to Connie"- Deion Sanders Jr. flexes all-red Nike Air DT Max 96' signature shoes via latest IG stories

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has continued to balance the Buffaloes' spring training while monitoring and commenting on his son, Shedeur Sander's draft status ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Away from the headlines, the Buffs coach has also hyped up the impending release of his "Love Letter to Connie" Nike Air DT Max 96 shoes, which are a tribute to his mother, Connie Sanders.

Ad

On Thursday, Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., flexed the new shoes on his Instagram stories while revealing that they will be released on May 17. He captioned the post:

"Love letter to Connie 5.17 @usnikefootball" Sanders Jr. wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deion Sanders Jr.'s IG stories

The 'Love Letter to Connie' sneakers are a reinvention of Coach Prime's Nike Air Diamond Turf Max 96, which was popular during his playing days. The red color symbolizes the love that he has for his mother and they also contain the 'Prime Time' logo on them. The insole of the shoe has the message 'Love Letter to Connie' inscribed on it.

Ad

Trending

Deion Sanders has a close relationship with Connie Sanders

During his career, Deion Sanders heralded the impact that his mother, Connie Sanders, has had on his life. In an interview with Bleacher Reports' Taylor Rooks, the charismatic Buffs coach revealed a promise that he made to his mother when he was seven-years-old.

"I told my mother, when I was seven, I was gonna make a lot of money," Deion Sanders said. "She was gonna never have to work. And I saw way back then, defensive backs, they one slotted to do that. So I had to create something that I know would and I created this character in my dormitory room in Florida State. And I just fed him and fed him and fed him and fed him and perfected him. And it is what it is."

Ad

The Buffs coach insisted on the "Love Letter to Connie" sneakers to honor that promise and on Wednesday, he posted a heartfelt message on X after renders of the shoe were unveiled.

“They calling these Love Letter to Connie. That’s my mama if I didn’t know! My mama got her own shoes. I almost just Cussed. God is Incredible,” Sanders tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

During Thanksgiving last year, Coach Prime even invited his mother to have dinner with the Colorado Buffaloes team in Boulder as the team embarked on a stellar season that saw them become bowl-eligible for the first time in eight years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback