“Love you pops forever”: Nebraska star Dylan Raiola pens heartfelt letter for dad on Father’s Day

Nebraska star quarterback Dylan Raiola has emerged as one of the top young QBs in college football. As a freshman, he burst onto the scene and appears to be set to help the Cornhuskers rise up the Big Ten standings.
On Sunday morning, Raiola penned a heartfelt message to his father for Father's Day and posted it on his Instagram story.
"Happy Father's Day to the man!!" Raiola wrote. "Love you pops forever!! Always supporting your family and being the leader of the household!"
With the help of his father, Dylan Raiola was able to become one of the top recruits in the 2024 class. According to ESPN, he was the No. 11-ranked player in his class. He chose to go to Nebraska, and it appears to have been a good decision because he thrived as a freshman.
In his first college season, Raiola completed 275 of 410 passing attempts for 2,819 yards and 13 TDs. He helped the Cornhuskers get out to a strong 5-1 start last season. While the team struggled to finish the year, going 1-5 in its final six regular-season games, it was able to bounce back and win the Pinstripe Bowl over Boston College 20-15.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule praises Dylan Raiola for staying with the Cornhuskers
As one of the top young star QBs in college football, it was not surprising to hear that several teams tried to pursue Dylan Raiola in the offseason. However, despite several offers to enter the portal, Raiola stayed loyal to Nebraska.
On "The Jim Rome Show" on Tuesday, coach Matt Rhule praised Raiola for his loyalty.
"Everyone reached out to him," Rhule said. "He could have taken the easy way out and left and gone into the portal and gone to someplace where he could start over, maybe where he doesn't have to do as much himself. But he chose to stick it out and fight. He came back, and I've been excited to see where he's at."
Rhule is heading into his third season as coach at Nebraska. Historically, his teams have taken a big leap forward in Year 3 (Temple and Baylor), so it remains to be seen if that happens again with the Cornhuskers.
