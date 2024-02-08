“Love you” - Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders wishes $4.8 million worth Shedeur Sanders a happy birthday

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders celebrated his 22nd birthday on Wednesday.

Deiondra Sanders wished her brother, who has an NIL value of $4.8 million, a happy birthday on Instagram. She posted a video of Sanders at a nightclub and in the clubbing mood, flaunting his diamond wristwatch.

"Happy birthday @shedeursanders Love you," she captioned the story.

Can Shedeur Sanders lead Colorado to a successful season in 2024?

Shedeur Sanders announced himself to the world of Football Bowl Subdivision in 2023 after teaming up with Colorado. The quarterback followed his father, Deion Sanders, from HBCU Jackson State.

Sanders wasted no time making an impact with the Buffaloes as he broke the university's passing yard record in his first game against TCU. He led the new-look Colorado team to a win against Nebraska and Colorado State, marking a brilliant start in Boulder.

However, the Buffaloes began to struggle as soon as the conference schedule commenced. Deion Sanders' team only won one of their nine Pac-12 games. Notably, a weak offensive line let down Shedeur many times and contributed to the fall of the team.

Nonetheless, Colorado has a redemption chance in 2024 as it transitions to the Big 12. The Buffaloes have already bolstered themselves in many positions, especially on the offensive line, and will be counting on Shedeur to deliver in a new league next season.

Is Shedeur Sanders one of the 2024 Heisman Trophy frontrunners?

In the early days of the 2023 college football season, Shedeur Sanders entered into the Heisman Trophy conversation following a series of brilliant performances. However, Colorado's abysmal performance in the season eventually ruled him out of contention.

With a much-improved roster and the experience from last season, Sanders could be a contender for the 2024 Heisman Trophy. His high number of passing yards will elevate him if he keeps it up in 2024, but Colorado will need to become a better team.