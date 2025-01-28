"Loved seeing my guys": Deion Sanders shares glimpses of Colorado players' practice at East-West Shrine Bowl

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders made an appearance at the East-West Shrine Bowl practice on Monday, cheering on his former players, including his sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders. With six Buffaloes showcasing their talent at this prestigious college All-Star event in Dallas, Coach Prime expressed pride in their progress.

Sanders took to Instagram to share the video, captioning it:

“Loved seeing my guys at @shrinebowl practice today.”

Among those in action were starting safeties Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders, who stood out alongside former Colorado wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard and LaJohntay Wester.

Videos from the practice sessions captured Sanders intently watching Shilo during drills.

The Shrine Bowl is a pivotal stage for players to elevate their draft profiles, with representatives from all 32 NFL teams present. Offensive stars like Horn, Sheppard and Wester have been delivering highlight-reel catches during practices at the University of North Texas’ indoor facility.

The week culminates with the East-West Shrine Bowl game, scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. MT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will air on the NFL Network. Notably, quarterback Shedeur Sanders is sitting out practices as well as the game.

Cowboys reveal why Deion Sanders wasn't hired

Deion Sanders was among the first names linked to the Dallas Cowboys after the team parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. Despite the buzz, Sanders never underwent an official interview. Instead, he simply discussed the opportunity with team owner Jerry Jones, according to Heavy.

When introducing new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, Jones addressed why "Coach Prime" wasn’t seriously considered for the role:

“We talked to a lot of coaches,” Jones said [H/t Heavy], “and Deion has a job.”

At the time, Sanders expressed his admiration for Jones in a conversation with ESPN:

“I love Jerry and believe in Jerry,” Sanders said. “After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

By choosing Schottenheimer, the Cowboys opted for experience and continuity, while Sanders continues to build his legacy at the University of Colorado.

