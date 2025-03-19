“Loving college life”: CFB fans react as Bill Belichick turns into a pizza delivery guy

College football fans reacted after Bill Belichick turned into a pizza delivery guy at North Carolina.

Ad

As the Tar Heels men's basketball team was playing in a First Four game for March Madness, the women's basketball had a watch party. During their watch party, UNC football coach Belichick showed up with pizza, which got a good laugh from fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Belichick showed up with pizza, fans had some interesting reactions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bill is loving College life," a fan wrote.

"Something really Carolina about teams supporting teams. Thanks @UNCFootball for the visit and the treat. It’s March Madness, let’s goooooo," UNC's women's basketball coach wrote.

Fans thought the Tar Heels supporting each other was also cool, as Belichick is all-in on UNC sports.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Chapel Bill…man of the people," a fan wrote.

"He seems like he's enjoying the whole unc atmosphere," a fan added.

Belichick has yet to coach a game at North Carolina, but he is already bought into the school spirit.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"very cool for the ladies!," a fan wrote.

"Who doesn’t love pizza and a congrats from one of the best coaches. Wishing you ladies all the best. Go heels," a fan added.

The Tar Heels men's basketball team blew out San Diego 95-68 to advance to the first round, as UNC plays Ole Miss on Friday. As for the women's team, they are a No. 3 seed and will play Oregon State on Saturday.

Ad

Bill Belichick explains why he went to North Carolina

Bill Belichick is one of the best NFL coaches of all time and he surprised many when he left the pros to go to college.

Belichick signed a five-year deal with the Tar Heels to be their head coach and said he always wanted to coach in college.

“I’ve always wanted to coach in college football and it just never really worked out,” Belichick said, via Yahoo. “Had some good years in the NFL, so that was okay... I didn’t come here to leave."

Ad

Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and is now bringing that winning culture to North Carolina.

UNC will open its 2025 college football season on Sept. 1 against TCU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback