Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby gifts $1,000,000 to Alma Mater EMU, gets football field named after him

Maxx Crosby is in the middle of another strong season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

In between it all, the 2022 All-Pro visited Michigan on Monday, returning to the state where he played college football for the first time in his professional career. Crosby, who is in the first of a four-year, $98.98 million extension, visited his alma mater and donated $1 million to the Eastern Michigan Eagles athletic department.

The football field at Rynearson Stadium will be named after him following the donation.

The Raiders' star pass rusher joined the Eagles as a two-star prospect in the 2015 recruiting class as they were the only program to offer him a scholarship. After redshirting his true freshman season, Maxx Crosby recorded 35 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 2016.

He broke out the following season, recording 57 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks. Crosby also registered four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one pass defended and one defensive touchdown. This saw him earn first-team All-MAC honors.

He followed that up by excelling once again in 2018. Crosby recorded 70 total tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, three passes defended and one defensive touchdown. He was once again named first-team All-MAC.

What did Maxx Crosby say about his donation to the Eastern Michigan Eagles?

Maxx Crosby discussed his $1 million donation to the Eastern Michigan athletics department in a video on the emuathletics YouTube page, saying (via Sports Illustrated):

"First and foremost, Eastern Michigan University holds a very special place in my heart and I am incredibly grateful for the significant role my EMU experience has played in shaping my life as an athlete and as a man.

"Without the opportunity to attend EMU, I would not have met my wife, Rachel, who has given me the most beautiful gift imaginable in our daughter, Ella. Without EMU, I wouldn’t have the lifelong friends that now serve as advisors and business partners. Without EMU, I may not have ever had the opportunity to achieve my dream of playing in the National Football League.

"With an immense amount of humility and gratitude for the continued support of the administration, teachers, coaches, athletes, and students, I am committing to a $1 million gift to Eastern Michigan University Athletics."

Maxx Crosby added that he is hoping his donation will help grow and develop the athletic department at Eastern Michigan. He also said that his donation is to help future generations of athletes at the school.