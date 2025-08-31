LSU brutally roast Paul Finebaum by pulling out recepits after dominating Clemson in 17-10 win at Death Valley

Brian Kelly’s No. 10 LSU opened the 2025 season with a 17-10 win over No. 6 Clemson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.The Tigers shut out Clemson after halftime and held them to just 151 total yards in the second half. Meanwhile, LSU’s social media team had some fun at the expense of ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, who predicted last week that Dabo Swinney's Clemson would win.&quot;I like Clemson to win this game, and it has to do with the offensive line of LSU,&quot; Finebaum said on ESPN's &quot;Get Up&quot;. &quot;Life is going to become very miserable quickly for Brian Kelly. The fans down there are going to go crazy with a loss—another opening loss, which would be every year Brian Kelly has been there.&quot;Instead, Kelly enjoyed his first 1-0 start at LSU, and the program’s X account fired back at Finebaum with a playful jab:&quot;See you next week PAWLLL.&quot;According to USA TODAY’s latest review, Kelly entered the 2025 season with the eighth-highest salary in college football at $9.9 million and justified the investment with his season-opening win. As of Dec. 1, 2024, his buyout stood at $61.7 million.Brian Kelly praises LSU’s grit after big win over ClemsonIn Saturday’s game, Clemson struck first, taking a 10-3 lead into halftime, but LSU dominated the third quarter, with Garrett Nussmeier connecting with Trey’Dez Green on an eight-yard touchdown.Nussmeier finished the game completing 28 of 38 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown, helping LSU secure a decisive win.However, the standout story was LSU’s defense, which held Clemson’s potent offense to just 261 total yards. After finishing 14th in the Southeastern Conference in scoring defense in 2024, LSU had made significant offseason investments on that side of the ball, which worked out.Brian Kelly couldn’t hide his pride in his team.&quot;You've got to have some grit and you've got to have character, and these kids listened to all the doubters and said, 'You know what? It doesn't matter,'&quot; Kelly said (via ESPN)LSU now turns its attention to a home game against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6.