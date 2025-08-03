  • home icon
LSU commit Lamar Brown shares a bold take as Brian Kelly secures major DL recruit over Oregon, Michigan & Ohio State 

By Maliha
Published Aug 03, 2025 15:39 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day (image credit: IMAGN)

LSU defensive line coach Kyle Williams is making waves in the recruiting world, as the Tigers have the No. 1 defensive line class for 2026.

Four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds committed to LSU on Saturday. He joins Lamar Brown (No. 1 athlete), Richard Anderson (No. 2 defensive lineman) Geralds (No. 8 DL) and Trent Henderson (No. 6 edge rusher) on the defensive line.

The group also features defensive lineman Darryus McKinley and edge rusher DeAnthony Lafayette.

Brown celebrated the achievement on X.

"BEST DLINE CLASS AND ITS NOT CLOSE!!!!#geauxtigers," Brown tweeted.
The Tigers have 18 players committed in the 2026 class, ranking No. 8 in the nation. Besides defensive talent, the cycle includes key offensive prospects like five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys and four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez.

Deuce Geralds opens up about his commitment to LSU

Deuce Geralds is the son of former Ole Miss offensive lineman Daverin Geralds, and plays for Collins Hill High School in Suwannee, Georgia. However, he was born in Baton Rouge, grew up as a passionate LSU fan.

Schools like finalists Oregon, Michigan, Ole Miss and Ohio State pushed for Geralds' commitment, but the Tigers won the race.

“With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds said on Saturday, via On3. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown. I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.
“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”

In the last two seasons, Geralds racked up 225 tackles, 60 tackles for loss, 27 sacks and nearly 80 quarterback hurries. In the 2024 season, he also contributed on offense, rushing 33 times for 211 yards and eight touchdowns.

Besides football, Geralds is a multi-sport athlete who also competes in track and field.

