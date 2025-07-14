"LSU couldn’t even beat USC last year" - CFB fans brutally troll Garrett Nussmeier for anointing SEC as "toughest" conference

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has declared the SEC the toughest conference in college football. Nussmeier made the claim while speaking to journalists at the SEC Media Days on Monday.

“It’s the toughest conference in all of football, and I think that’s pretty evident. I don’t really care what anyone says about it.”

Nussmeier’s comment has drawn several reactions from fans, especially on X.

“They couldn’t even beat USC last year,” one fan said.

“Why are SEC players, coaches, media, ADs, and fans so insecure? It’s like they need affirmation—always yelling they’re the best. Feels more like an echo chamber than confidence. Almost like a built-in for when they lose,” another fan said.

“Surely the SEC won the head-to-head match up against the Big 10 last year then…right??? Wait, right?!?!???!” one fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

“The more you have to say it the less we believe it,” one fan said.

“OSU beat 2 of the top 3 by double digits. Michigan beat Bama. Illinois beat South Carolina. USC beat A&M. Congrats Mizzou, you beat Iowa,” another fan said.

“LSU lost to USC last year,” one fan said.

Garrett Nussmeier, however, defended his position.

“To play an SEC schedule week in and week out, you don’t get any rest… When you go from what we did, playing [Texas] A&M to Alabama to Florida," Nussmeier said (per On3). "Like, it doesn’t get easy. So, definitely a learning experience.”

ESPN’s strength-of-schedule rankings from last season support Nussmeier’s argument, with 11 of the top 20 teams on the rankings being from the SEC. The Tigers were No. 14 on the list, facing four Top 25 teams. Despite their schedule, they finished 5-3 in the SEC and 9-4 overall.

Garrett Nussmeier’s impact on LSU’s 2024 campaign

Garrett Nussmeier played a huge part in the Tigers’ successful 2024 campaign. The quarterback broke into the team’s starting lineup after playing a backup role for three seasons. He made the most of the game time he got, recording a 64.2% pass completion.

He passed for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions. His return to Baton Rouge this fall is with a lot of expectations on his shoulders to repeat his performance from last season. The Tigers’ first game of the season will be against Clemson on Aug. 30.

