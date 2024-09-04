LSU fans shocked by star RB’s season-ending injury: “This sucks, man”

The LSU Tigers running back John Emery has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, an injury he sustained during practice on Tuesday.

Emery has been with the Tigers since 2019, and this year was set to be his final year of college football. He will now have to spend the year on the sidelines.

Here is how fans responded to this news on social media. These supporters sent their prayers to John Emery and wish him a speedy recovery.

"Such horrible news for such an overcomer... hope he recovers quickly and accomplish[es] all his potential next year. #FightOn✌️," said this fan.

"Damn. He was looking really good. Hope he has a speedy recovery," said another fan.

"Feel awful for this guy. He is an LSU Tiger for life; praying for a speedy recovery. One of my favorite players (even though he dominated Auburn)," said a third fan.

"This sucks man. He’s damn good and a big weapon on LSUs offense. Truly hope he has a speedy recovery," said another fan.

These fans mentioned his performance against the USC Trojans last weekend in their message:

"Dang! Dude looked good Sunday. Shhesh 🙌🏾 sending positive vibes to bro," said this fan.

"Damn. Guy looked nice in Vegas. Speedy recovery 🙏🏼" said another fan.

These fans have mentioned that John Emery is somewhat unlucky, as he has just come back from an ACL injury.

"Poor guy can't catch a break," said this fan.

"Not again man… this dude missed entire 23 due to injury, here he goes again. Damn Emery!!" said another fan in despair.

"wait…. this was the dude that was getting them huge run plays right? didn’t he JUST come back from an ACL?!" said a third fan, somewhat shocked.

"I feel so bad for him! Can’t catch a break," said another fan.

How will the injury to John Emery affect the Tigers this season?

John Emery had 10 carries for 61 yards in the LSU Tigers' opening weekend defeat to the USC Trojans. This was his first game back since he last tore his ACL in 2023 and would lead the team in rushing yards in the contest.

Year 2024 would have likely been a good one for Emery, where he would have played a role in aiding new quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. But now, Tigers coach Brian Kelly is going to need to make alternative plans.

Luckily for LSU, the team has a strong selection of running backs. This is led by Josh Williams and Kaleb Johnson, who are both likely to become the main sources of rushing yards for the Tigers.

