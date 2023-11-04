LSU Football Injury Report Week 10: Updates on Mekhi Wingo, Zy Alexander, Deuce Chestnut, and more

The LSU Tigers’ Week 10 matchup will be against their biggest rival in the SEC West, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama is currently top of the division rankings with a 7-1 overall record and 5-0 in conference play. The Tigers are two spots below in third with a 6-2 overall record and 4-1 in conference play.

Ahead of the all-important game away to the Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly updated the press about the team’s injury situation.

LSU Tigers football injury report Week 10

Kelly’s team will be without some key members when it takes to the field against Alabama on Saturday. The Tigers will have major absences in the defensive backfield and will be relying on backups to deliver against a highly-rated Alabama offense. The following is LSU’s injury report going into Week 10.

Mekhi Wingo

The Tigers’ leading defensive tackle missed their game against the Army Black Knights on Oct. 21 and reports suggested that he was out with a minor injury.

However, Kelly confirmed to the press earlier this week that Wingo underwent surgery and is set to be out for at least six weeks. In other words, the tackle’s season is as good as over.

Sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith will replace Wingo and Tigers fans will hope he performs well against Alabama for the Week 10 game.

Zy Alexander

Zy Alexander has been tremendous for the Tigers this season. He started all of the team’s eight games this season before leaving the field injured against Army.

Kelly confirmed that the cornerback will not be available for the game against Alabama this weekend. With 44 tackles, seven pass breakups, and two interceptions, he is one of the team’s leading defensive backs and will be a big miss on Saturday.

Deuce Chestnut

Earlier in the week, Brian Kelly expressed doubts about Chestnut’s availability to face Alabama. During his final press conference, however, he excluded Chestnut from the list of players unavailable for the game against Alabama and said:

“Wingo’s out, Zy is out. Those were the two, right? Those are the two that they continue to be out.”

Kelly also confirmed that the Tigers did not suffer any fresh injuries during their most recent training sessions. LSU will thus be going head-to-head with Alabama with a fairly healthy squad and will hope to beat Nick Saban’s team.