LSU football’s elite 2025 NFL Draft Prospects: Sportskeeda Expert previews Will Campbell, Harold Perkins Jr., and co.

The Tigers had a major impact in last year’s draft, placing three players in the first round, including a pair of top-six selections. In the end, LSU had a half-dozen players selected. And while the quality at the top won’t be the same in next year’s draft, the overall quantity could be greater.

LSU Tigers' 2025 NFL Draft preview

Two LSU juniors are presently graded as mid first-round picks on my board, and another junior is knocking on the door to enter the initial frame.

#1 Will Campbell

Left tackle Will Campbell is a fundamentally sound blocker who is equally adept in pass protection as the running game. He easily turns defenders off the line to open running lanes and anchors at the point on passing downs.

Campbell is quick, fluid, and comes in a nice size. My one criticism is he does not block with a nasty attitude or really have that fire to annihilate opponents.

#2 Emery Jones Jr.

Emery Jones Jr. is more of a traditional right tackle who is also very strong in run blocking and anchors in pass protection. Jones struggles adjusting and is more of a small-area/power gap blocker compared to his teammate.

#3 Harold Perkins Jr.

Many will wrongly classify Harold Perkins Jr. as an “edge rusher” moving toward the 2025 NFL Draft, yet the junior is a lot more than that.

He can get upfield and disrupt the action, but Perkins is also a tremendous run defender who plays with great speed and makes plays through the gaps and in pursuit.

He also gets incredible depth on pass drops. Yet Perkins is small and expected to measure not much more than six feet and 220 pounds, which means he will only fit a one-gap defensive scheme. Regardless, he is a game-impacting defensive front-seven prospect.

#4 Mason Taylor

Tight end Mason Taylor has shown consistent improvement and could be the fourth underclassman from LSU to land in the first round.

He’s a terrific pass catcher who is tough to cover and can make plays in the deep field. He also has great bloodlines, as his father is NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

LSU's 2025 NFL Draft projections by Tony Pauline

NFL Prospects from LSU Grade Rnd Pos Full Name Yr # 4.32 1st T Will Campbell 3Jr 66 4.14 1st ILB Harold Perkins Jr. 3Jr 4 3.93 2nd T Emery Jones Jr. 3Jr 50 3.82 2nd TE Mason Taylor 3Jr 86 3.53 4th S Jardin Gilbert 4Jr 20 3.46 5th G Garrett Dellinger 4Sr 72 3.38 6th S Major Burns 5Sr 28 3.35 6th DE Sai'vion Jones 4Sr 35 3.34 6th RB Josh Williams 5Sr 27 3.32 6th CB Zy Alexander 4Sr 24 3.31 6th WR Kyren Lacy 5Sr 2 3.25 FA OLB Bradyn Swinson 4Sr 13 3.19 FA G Miles Frazier 5Sr 70 3.14 FA ILB Greg Penn III 4Sr 30 3.03 FA WR CJ Daniels 5Sr 4 2.90 FA DT Jacobian Guillory 5Sr 90 2.88 FA RB John Emery Jr. 5Sr 4 2.85 FA DT Paris Shand 5Sr 94

