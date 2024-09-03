  • home icon
  LSU football's elite 2025 NFL Draft Prospects: Sportskeeda Expert previews Will Campbell, Harold Perkins Jr., and co.

LSU football’s elite 2025 NFL Draft Prospects: Sportskeeda Expert previews Will Campbell, Harold Perkins Jr., and co.

By Tony Pauline
Modified Sep 03, 2024 13:35 GMT
2025 NFL Draft projections for LSU players
2025 NFL Draft projections for LSU players (Picture Credits: IMAGN)

The Tigers had a major impact in last year’s draft, placing three players in the first round, including a pair of top-six selections. In the end, LSU had a half-dozen players selected. And while the quality at the top won’t be the same in next year’s draft, the overall quantity could be greater.

LSU Tigers' 2025 NFL Draft preview

Two LSU juniors are presently graded as mid first-round picks on my board, and another junior is knocking on the door to enter the initial frame.

#1 Will Campbell

Left tackle Will Campbell is a fundamentally sound blocker who is equally adept in pass protection as the running game. He easily turns defenders off the line to open running lanes and anchors at the point on passing downs.

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

Campbell is quick, fluid, and comes in a nice size. My one criticism is he does not block with a nasty attitude or really have that fire to annihilate opponents.

#2 Emery Jones Jr.

Emery Jones Jr. is more of a traditional right tackle who is also very strong in run blocking and anchors in pass protection. Jones struggles adjusting and is more of a small-area/power gap blocker compared to his teammate.

NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Louisiana State at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

#3 Harold Perkins Jr.

Many will wrongly classify Harold Perkins Jr. as an “edge rusher” moving toward the 2025 NFL Draft, yet the junior is a lot more than that.

He can get upfield and disrupt the action, but Perkins is also a tremendous run defender who plays with great speed and makes plays through the gaps and in pursuit.

NCAA Football: Harold Perkins Jr ( Source: Imagn)
NCAA Football: Harold Perkins Jr ( Source: Imagn)

He also gets incredible depth on pass drops. Yet Perkins is small and expected to measure not much more than six feet and 220 pounds, which means he will only fit a one-gap defensive scheme. Regardless, he is a game-impacting defensive front-seven prospect.

#4 Mason Taylor

Tight end Mason Taylor has shown consistent improvement and could be the fourth underclassman from LSU to land in the first round.

NCAA Football: Mason Taylor - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Mason Taylor - Source: Imagn

He’s a terrific pass catcher who is tough to cover and can make plays in the deep field. He also has great bloodlines, as his father is NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

LSU's 2025 NFL Draft projections by Tony Pauline

NFL Prospects from LSU

Grade

Rnd

Pos

Full Name

Yr

#

4.32

1st

T

Will Campbell

3Jr

66

4.14

1st

ILB

Harold Perkins Jr.

3Jr

4

3.93

2nd

T

Emery Jones Jr.

3Jr

50

3.82

2nd

TE

Mason Taylor

3Jr

86

3.53

4th

S

Jardin Gilbert

4Jr

20

3.46

5th

G

Garrett Dellinger

4Sr

72

3.38

6th

S

Major Burns

5Sr

28

3.35

6th

DE

Sai'vion Jones

4Sr

35

3.34

6th

RB

Josh Williams

5Sr

27

3.32

6th

CB

Zy Alexander

4Sr

24

3.31

6th

WR

Kyren Lacy

5Sr

2

3.25

FA

OLB

Bradyn Swinson

4Sr

13

3.19

FA

G

Miles Frazier

5Sr

70

3.14

FA

ILB

Greg Penn III

4Sr

30

3.03

FA

WR

CJ Daniels

5Sr

4

2.90

FA

DT

Jacobian Guillory

5Sr

90

2.88

FA

RB

John Emery Jr.

5Sr

4

2.85

FA

DT

Paris Shand

5Sr

94

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

