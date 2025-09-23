LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier drops 3-word reaction after Syracuse QB Steve Angeli shares a major update about his surgery

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had some words of encouragement for Steve Angeli after the Syracuse QB shared an update on his Achilles surgery on Tuesday via Instagram. Agneli shared a picture of himself from the hospital after undergoing a successful surgery on his torn Achilles. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany sent their well-wishes to Angeli, including Nussmeier. &quot;Prasyers up brother,&quot; Nussmeier commented on Angeli's IG post.Image via steve1angeli Instagram Angeli initially hurt himself in the first half of Syracuse's 34-21 win against Clemson on Saturday. The Orange QB had a Tigers defensive player land on him as he slid at the end of a rush. Angeli left the field briefly but returned to the game after missing only one play. However, in the third quarter, Angeli scrambled out of the pocket to his right and tripped without contact, which caused his Achilles injury. He exited and did not return. On Sunday, an MRI confirmed that Angeli tore his Achilles, which will keep him out for the remainder of the season.Angeli transferred to Syracuse this offseason after spending three years at Notre Dame. He earned the QB1 role after a close battle with Rickie Collins.Collins is expected to lead Syracuse's offense for the rest of the season. Garrett Nussmeier and LSU will face Ole Miss in Week 5 of 2025 college football seasonLSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier - Source: ImagnGarrett Nussmeier and the No. 4 LSU Tigers (4-0) will square off against the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) in Week 5 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. The Tigers enter the blockbuster Week 5 clash as favorites, mainly because of Nussmeier leading their offense. The LSU QB has recorded 962 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in four games so far.