  • home icon
  • College Football
  • LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier drops 3-word reaction after Syracuse QB Steve Angeli shares a major update about his surgery

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier drops 3-word reaction after Syracuse QB Steve Angeli shares a major update about his surgery

By Arnold
Modified Sep 23, 2025 19:50 GMT
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier drops 3-word reaction after Syracuse QB Steve Angeli shares a major update about his surgery (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier drops 3-word reaction after Syracuse QB Steve Angeli shares a major update about his surgery (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had some words of encouragement for Steve Angeli after the Syracuse QB shared an update on his Achilles surgery on Tuesday via Instagram. Agneli shared a picture of himself from the hospital after undergoing a successful surgery on his torn Achilles.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Many sent their well-wishes to Angeli, including Nussmeier.

"Prasyers up brother," Nussmeier commented on Angeli's IG post.
Image via steve1angeli Instagram
Image via steve1angeli Instagram

Ad

Angeli initially hurt himself in the first half of Syracuse's 34-21 win against Clemson on Saturday. The Orange QB had a Tigers defensive player land on him as he slid at the end of a rush. Angeli left the field briefly but returned to the game after missing only one play.

However, in the third quarter, Angeli scrambled out of the pocket to his right and tripped without contact, which caused his Achilles injury. He exited and did not return.

Ad

On Sunday, an MRI confirmed that Angeli tore his Achilles, which will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Angeli transferred to Syracuse this offseason after spending three years at Notre Dame. He earned the QB1 role after a close battle with Rickie Collins.

Collins is expected to lead Syracuse's offense for the rest of the season.

Garrett Nussmeier and LSU will face Ole Miss in Week 5 of 2025 college football season

LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier - Source: Imagn
LSU Tigers QB Garrett Nussmeier - Source: Imagn

Garrett Nussmeier and the No. 4 LSU Tigers (4-0) will square off against the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) in Week 5 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Tigers enter the blockbuster Week 5 clash as favorites, mainly because of Nussmeier leading their offense. The LSU QB has recorded 962 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in four games so far.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications