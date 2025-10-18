Garrett Nussmeier is set to lead No.17 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) in the Week 8 game against Vanderbilt (5-1, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday, and the quarterback will be having a number of relatives cheering him at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ahead of the game, the signal-caller's sister, Ashlynn Nussmeier, showcased her pregame outfit in a photo posted on her Instagram story. In the photo, Ashlyn was pictured with Garrett's fiancée, Ella Springfield, and another lady as they got ready to leave for the stadium.

Springfield was spotted in a sleeveless denim top and pants as she held the phone to take the picture in front of a mirror. Nussmeier stood beside her, donning a short gown and a sleeveless denim top. The other lady wore a brown top and a multi-color striped skirt.

Ashlynn Nussmeier and Ella Springfield (Source: Instagram)

They will all be elated to see Garrett Nussmeier, who has reportedly been dealing with a nagging injury through the first half of the season, in action. The quarterback offered his feelings on his health status in his press conference on Tuesday.

“At the end of the day, football is a game where you’re never really fully healthy,” Nussmeier said. “So, it’s not necessarily about that for me."

"It’s just trying to get the pieces going, trying to get us on the right track on offense. So, definitely there’s a little bit of a confidence booster there when I’m starting to feel better. I’d be lying if I said differently. But, still just focused on the offense."

Brian Kelly expressed confidence in Garrett Nussmeier’s recovery

Brian Kelly is positive about Garrett Nussmeier’s fitness moving forward through the season. In his press conference on Tuesday, the LSU coach was confident about his fitness despite his concerns, citing the noteworthy improvements that have been made over the weeks.

“All of those things are part of it, but the bottom line is he was healthy. On Thursday, I mentioned to you that we have the ball that has the GPS in it,” Kelly said.

“And his numbers were up from any other time during the week. His ab injury is on the right side of it where he feels good, and he didn’t feel any pain on Sunday coming in. So, that’s a really, really good sign for us moving forward.”

In his first six games of the season, Garrett Nussmeier threw for 1,413 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions, boosting a 66.2% completion rate. His aim remains to lead the Tigers to securing a spot in the playoffs.

