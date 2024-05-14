LSU quarterbacks 2024: Who is likely to start for Brian Kelly's Tigers this season?

The LSU Tigers are in need of a new starting quarterback following Jayden Daniels being drafted second overall to the Washington Commanders in the 2024 NFL draft.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy last season, but LSU will now have to find a new QB1.

Although the season hasn't started, all signs point to Garrett Nussmeier starting for Brian Kelly's Tigers in 2024.

Nussmeier has been at LSU since 2021, but he redshirted his freshman season. He was Daniels' backup QB in 2023 and started the ReliaQuest Bowl in 2024, while also being named the MVP in that game.

NCAA Football: ReliaQuest Bowl-Wisconsin at Louisiana State

Nussmeier went 31-for-45 for 395 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception to lead the Tigers to a 35-31 win over Wisconsin.

That performance was enough to give LSU fans confidence that Nussmeier is the starting QB going into 2024.

Before spring practice at LSU, the head coach hinted at Nussmeier taking charge as a starter.

“He comes in as the starter and just let the offense come to you,” Kelly said, via On3. “Sometimes he has a tendency that he wants to push things a little bit too far. Let it come to you. And I think every day it’s about feeling more comfortable with the offense. It’s kind of, you know these things from playing the position, touchdown or check down. You hear that all the time. And every play doesn’t need to be a touchdown. We can check it down here and there,” he added.

Nussmeier's first start in 2024 will hopefully come on Sept. 1 against USC.

Other QBs in LSU's depth chart behind Garrett Nussmeier

Although Garrett Nussmeier is the projected starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers, the battle is for a backup QB.

LSU has two quarterbacks behind Nussmeier: AJ Swann and Rickie Collins.

Swann was a three-star recruit who committed to Vanderbilt. After two seasons there, he entered the transfer portal back in December and committed to LSU. Swann is a top favorite to secure the backup role.

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Collins, meanwhile, was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023 and committed to LSU. He was a redshirt freshman last season but got to learn from Daniels and Nussmeier. He is expected to be a third-string QB in 2024.