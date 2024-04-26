LSU Round 1 2024 NFL Draft picks: Full list of player selections from the Tigers ft. Jayden Daniels

The LSU Tigers had a strong season in 2023, finishing with a 10-3 record. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels was able to join Billy Cannon in 1959 and Joe Burrow in 2019 as the third Heisman Trophy winner in program history. Take a look at each LSU player drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

LSU Round 1 2024 NFL Draft picks: Full list of player selections from the Tigers

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels was the first player from the LSU Tigers to hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner was selected second overall by the Washington Commanders. While there had been conflicting reports about the two sides interest in one another throughout the draft process, Daniels will look to provide the franchise with the stability they have lacked at the game's most important position.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

While his college quarterback was selected second overall, Malik Nabers did not have to wait much longer to hear his name called. The former LSU Tigers wide receiver landed with the New York Giants via the sixth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While there had been talks that the Giants could look to move up for a franchise quarterback - or select one with the sixth overall pick - they opted to add a weapon for Daniel Jones. New York did not have much production from the wide receiver slots and will look for Nabers to change that.

Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. was the last player from the LSU Tigers to come off the board on Day 1. The wide receiver landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who landed him despite trading back six spots. Thomas Jr. will look to replace the production of Calvin Ridley, who left Jacksonville in free agency. He will team up with Trevor Lawrence, who has established himself as one of the rising stars at the quarterback position.