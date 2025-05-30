LSU's Brian Kelly taking unique stand on tough schedule leaves college insider impressed

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has not hesitated to speak out throughout his career when he feels it is necessary. On Wednesday, he spoke to reporters and endorsed a rumor about a scheduling alliance between the Big Ten and SEC.

Ad

"Our first goal would be wanting to play Big Ten teams as coaches," Kelly said. "I can speak for the room. We want to play Big Ten teams but you've got to get a partner. You've got to get a partner who says we're in for that, too. So we've made our voice clear, our athletic directors know that as well that we would like that. Our commissioner obviously heard us well."

Ad

Trending

Kelly then spoke about how the Big Ten has power over the SEC right now because it has the last two national champions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Big Ten right now holds it on the SEC," Kelly said. "They've won the last two national championships, that's the reality of it. We want to get challenged in that regard and we'd like to be able to get that done. That's up to the commissioner and the ADs, but that's the wish of the room."

Ad

These comments got respect from On3 insider Ari Wasserman. He tweeted about it on Friday morning.

"Let me start by giving Kelly a round of a applause. He’s not in the best situation right now in a very high-demanding job. He’s looking down the barrel of a very intense schedule with very high fan expectation."

"And instead of echoing soft threats about avoiding playing difficult non-conference games, he is standing up and saying he wants to play the best. What a breath of fresh air."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Brian Kelly, the SEC wants nine conference games plus an annual Big Ten game

After speaking about the power dynamic between the SEC and Big Ten, Brian Kelly expressed what the SEC wants from its schedule in the coming years. He told reporters that the SEC wants nine conference games a year, play an annual Big Ten game.

Ad

However, these feelings were not shared by all SEC coaches. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman would reportedly prefer eight conference games. He even suggested that, in place of the ninth game suggested by Brian Kelly, the SEC and Big Ten could have a play-in type game to qualify for a final college football playoff spot.

It will be interesting to see if the power dynamic shifts again after next season if the SEC has the national champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.