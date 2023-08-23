When Urban Meyer has a hot take on LSU, it has to be taken seriously. He has spoken about Brian Kelly's positive impact in Year 1, and is looking forward to the second one now.

Speaking on “Urban’s Take with Tim May," he acknowledged the unique challenge of fixtures at the Tiger Stadium. Tiger Stadium is LSU's home, also referred to as the 'Death Valley'. Urban Meyer also spoke about the wonders that Brian Kelly's leadership has brought about.

Urban Meyer's Take: LSU's Brian Kelly, Tiger Stadium, and Playoff Potential

Urban Meyer spoke about Brian Kelly's leadership on Urban’s Take with Tim May, saying,

“I think LSU has a fine coach. I think he adapted much quicker than I thought."

LSU were the SEC runners-up to Georgia last year. However, they managed to beat Alabama, setting the tone for a potential playoff run this year. Meyer mentioned the Tiger Stadium:

“LSU is a tough ass place to play. He’s [Kelly] a good tough coach now. So I got Texas and LSU are two teams that I see them, if not in playoff, they’re gonna be right there.”

Name That Stuck: The Story Behind 'Death Valley' at LSU

Presbyterian College suffered a resounding loss to Clemson in a game hosted at the iconic Memorial Stadium back in 1948. The loss marked the beginning of a series of defeats for the Blue Hose at Clemson's formidable home turf.

It was after the disheartening loss that Coach Lonnie McMillian coined the term 'Death Valley' to describe the challenging stadium. The choice of this moniker was well-thought out, drawing a parallel between Clemson's Memorial Stadium and the scorching Death Valley National Park in California, known for its record-high temperature.

Tiger Satdium's fame stretches back to the dormitories that set it apart until the 1980s. The Michigan Stadium and the Ohio Stadium boasted of larger capacities, but the electrifying atmosphere of Tiger Stadium and the devotion of LSU fans remained unrivaled.

Urban Meyer's insights are considered valuable, and his recognition of Kelly's prowess speaks volumes of the latter's leadership. The daunting Tiger Stadium adds to the team's reputation, which is expected to be a strong contender for a playoff spot in the upcoming season.