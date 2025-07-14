LSU's Garrett Nussmeier honors late Kyren Lacy with emotional gesture at SEC media days

Garrett Nussmeier enters his final season of eligibility in college football at LSU in 2025. The redshirt senior took the starting quarterback role for the Tigers last season after spending his first three years as a backup option to Max Johnson and Jayden Daniels.

Nussmeier is one of LSU’s player representatives at the 2025 SEC media days, alongside wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. and linebacker Whit Weeks. The quarterback appeared at the event in LSU colors, paying homage to Kyren Lacy with the inscription inside of his suit.

Lacy was one of Nussmeier's favorite receiving options during the 2024 season, as he recorded 58 receptions for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. However, the wide receiver, who was projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 season, lost his life in April in an apparent suicide.

"We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student-athlete Kyren Lacy," LSU said in a statement after his death. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

Garrett Nussmeier hopes to form good chemistry with his new receiving options this season, as he did with Kyren Lacy. The Tigers brought in Hill Destyn, Nick Anderson and Barion Brown via the transfer portal this offseason, with Anderson and Brown projected to start.

Garrett Nussmeier excited to enter his last run at LSU

There's a lot of anticipation for Garrett Nussmeier ahead of his final season at LSU. In his appearance at the SEC media days, the quarterback explained how it feels to have the opportunity to play for the program one more time.

“Just having the opportunity to represent LSU one more time,” Nussmeier said. “Louisiana means the world to me. LSU means the world to me. I thank God every day that I have this opportunity. So, to have one last run at it, I'm very excited."

Nussmeier was also questioned about his loyalty to LSU. The quarterback is entering his fifth year at the program, an rare occurrence in the transfer portal era.

“As I said, Louisiana means the world to me,” Nussmeier said. “I'm originally from Lake Charles. All my family is down in the boot, so just having that opportunity to represent LSU, uh, it's something special and uh, I couldn't imagine myself playing anywhere else.”

Garrett Nussmeier threw for 4,043 yards and 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 13 games last season. This has earned him the claim of the best quarterback in the SEC, something he will aim for in leading LSU this season.

