LSU's Jayden Daniels beats Heisman contenders Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix, Caleb Williams to bag Golden Arm Award as best QB for 2023 CFB

LSU Tigers sensational quarterback Jayden Daniels has probably had the best season of any CFB QB and statistically, this observation bears out as he leads several key categories nationally.

Daniels leads the nation in rushing yards (1,134), 50 total touchdowns, total offense (412.2) and pass efficiency rating (208), which is statistically the best in FBS history through 12 games.

He has thrown for 3,812 yards, resulting in 40 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions, averaging 11.7 yards per throw.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Texas A&M LSU Football

On Thursday, it was announced that he had beat out several Heisman hopefuls, including Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and USC's Caleb Williams, to win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

He was named the winner by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, which awards the nation's best QB who encapsulates character, scholastic and athletic achievement, according to their website.

The winner is chosen by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, which consists of announcers, former players, college football journalists and commentators.

He will be presented with the award on December 7 in Baltimore, where it will be presented to him by Billy Curry, who won two Super Bowls with the Baltimore Colts.

Expand Tweet

Jayden Daniels dominates the college football arena

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is getting the recognition that he deserves and as the regular season came to an end, despite not leading the LSU Tigers to the postseason, he is in the frame for several awards.

Last week, he was named a finalist for the Manning, Maxwell, Water Camp and the Davey O'Brien Awards.

Jayden Daniels has broken several records and is only one of five SEC players to have accounted for 50 touchdowns in a season alongside legends like Burrow, Bryce Young, Cam Newton and Tim Tebow.

The Oregon Ducks' sensational quarterback Bo Nix finished the regular season having thrown for 3,906 yards resulting in 37 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions and moved to (-150) to win the Heisman Trophy according to BetMGM.

Jayden Daniels slots in behind him at 6-to-5 to win the coveted trophy and is disadvantaged because he does not have the platform that a conference championship game gives the others to further stake his claim.

In a twist of fate that could favor him, the No. 3 favorite on the Heisman straw polls, Washington Huskies' quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. who is 16-to-1 to win the award meets Bo Nix in the Pac-12 championship game.

A win for Michael Penix Jr. might just be the miracle that Jayden Daniels needs to squeeze between the two contenders to win college football's top prize.