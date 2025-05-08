LSU star Caden Durham drops an emotional message for late Kyren Lacy following tragic death

The death of Kyren Lacy remains a shock to his family, friends and loved ones. The former LSU wide receiver was projected as a top pick for the 2025 NFL draft. However, he died a few weeks before the draft from an apparent suicide, sending shockwaves through the football world.

In a social media post on Wednesday, LSU running back Caden Durham penned an emotional message in remembrance of Kyren Lacy. The two made significant contributions to the Tigers’ offense during the 2024 season, so it's a shock to him that one of his offensive partners is no more.

“Up thinkin about yu 2,” Durham wrote, referencing Lacy’s jersey number.

The university community continues to mourn the sudden death of the wide receiver, who spent three of his five-year college career in Baton Rouge. Following his death in April, the school released a statement, condoling with the family and friends of Lacy.

"We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student-athlete Kyren Lacy," LSU said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

Lacy was buried on Apr. 26 at Moses Allen Chapel, Calvary Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The funeral service and celebration of life took place at David Stopher Gymnasium at Nicholls State University.

Kyren Lacy's father advises parents on children's mental health

After the loss of his dear son, Kyren Lacy’s father, Kenny Lacy, penned a heartfelt message to parents on his Facebook page. Counting from his own experience, he advised parents to be cautious of their children's mental health right from their early age.

“Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age, and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” Kenny Lacy wrote on Facebook. “Don't be cool with ‘I'm Alright, or I'm good’ when you know deep down something isn't right.'

“Mental health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible, don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small," he continued. “Our lives have changed forever, and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here."

Kyren Lacy put a smile on the faces of many fans during his time at LSU. He transferred to the program in 2022 after two seasons at Louisiana. In his three seasons at Baton Rouge, Lacy recorded 112 receptions for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns in 39 appearances.

