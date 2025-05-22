LSU star Garrett Nussmeier drops 2-word comment on GF Ella Springfield’s graduation post

LSU star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier succeeded immensely on the field last season. He had an incredible season in his first year as a starter and is projected to have an even better season in 2025. While he is a huge success on the field, his personal life is equally successful.

Nussmeier is a private person and does not often speak about his personal life, but on Wednesday, he made an exception. His girlfriend, Ella Springfield, posted several photos on Instagram for her graduation from LSU. She joked in the caption about it taking longer than normal to graduate. However, she did not indicate how much longer she took than the average student.

"Better late than never?"

While Springfield was jokingly critical of herself in the caption, the comments were incredibly supportive. Many friends and fans flocked to the comments to congratulate Springfield on her incredible achievement. One comment came from her boyfriend, LSU star Garrett Nussmeier. He left a short, two-word comment that summed up his feelings for her.

"My Love."

Image via the comments of Ella Springfield's Instagram post.

Garrett Nussmeier's former teammate says he can follow a similar path to Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Garrett Nussmeier is coming off a strong first season as a starter at LSU. He completed 337 of 525 passing attempts for 4052 yards and 29 TDs. While his Tigers did not qualify for the college football playoff, Nussmeier established himself as one of the best QBs in the nation. Heading into next season, he is expected to further establish himself as a top QB talent.

If he has a strong season, he would not be the first LSU star QB to go high in the draft recently. Former LSU QB Jayden Daniels was selected second in the 2024 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders. On Sunday, Nussmeier's former teammate, Brian Thomas Jr, spoke about how he thinks Nussmeier can follow in Daniels' footsteps.

"I definitely feel like Garrett can do the exact same thing as Jayden," Thomas said. "Like I said, being with Garrett, we came in together, and just seeing him get better each and every year and progress throughout the years, I feel like he definitely can do the same."

Garrett Nussmeier is tied for second in Heisman odds with Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, with +900 odds on FanDuel. The only player ahead of him is Texas QB Arch Manning with +700 odds.

