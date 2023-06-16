LSU Tigers 2024 SEC schedule released: How do the Tigers stack up in a new look Southeastern Conference?

The LSU Tigers bounced back in 2023 under coach Brian Kelly after two down years in the Southeastern Conference. However, the toughest conference in college football will get even tougher in 2024.

The SEC is set to expand to 16 teams, following the addition of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

While the division faced backlash for declining to expand their conference schedule, each program will face a very difficult eight-game schedule in 2024. Let's take a look at who the Tigers will face below.

How have the LSU Tigers performed since joining the SEC?

The LSU Tigers have been among the best teams in the SEC since joining the conference in its inaugural season of 1933. The Tigers have compiled a record of 648-329-33. In SEC play, they are 351-244-22.

LSU has won 12 total SEC Championships, which ranks fourth in conference history. They trail only the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers have won five SEC Championship Games since its inception during the 1992 season. That marks the third most conference titles in that span, trailing only the Crimson Tide and Florida Gators.

Each of LSU's four titles have come since joining the SEC.

Who will the LSU Tigers face in the expanded SEC in 2024?

The LSU Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels and Vanderbilt Commodores in the new and revamped SEC in 2024. They will also visit the Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, South Carolina Gamebocks and Texas A&M Aggies.

Check out the full 2024 SEC schedule below:

Outside of conference play, the Tigers will face the Nicholls Colonels, UCLA Bruins and South Alabama Jaguars at Tiger Stadium. They will also take on the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LSU Tigers look to get back into title contention in the expanded SEC

LSU entered the 2022 season after back-to-back down seasons. While they went 15-0 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2019, the Tigers were a combined 11-12 over the past two seasons. After finishing conference play 8-0 in their title-winning season, they were just 8-10 over 2020 and 2021.

LSU bounced back in 2023, their first year under Brian Kelly, as they finished 10-4, with a 6-2 record in SEC play. While the road to the College Football Playoff will be tougher in 2024, the Tigers have become a threat on the recruiting trail again.

They are expected to be one of the teams that will be able to take advantage of the expanded postseason field.

