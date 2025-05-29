LSU Tigers HC Brian Kelly gets real on NFL teams interested in Garrett Nussmeier

Bookies consider Garrett Nussmeier to be one of the best quarterbacks coming into the 2025 season. At the moment, he has the second-best odds of any player to win the coveted award. As per BetMGM, he has odds of +850 to win the prize, and he's only behind Texas's Arch Manning in the list of favorites.
According to coach Brian Kelly, it's not only the bookies who are keeping an eye on Nussmeier. Speaking on Wednesday on the Paul Finebaum show, Kelly revealed that some NFL decision makers are already taking a look at the young gun slinger. When he was asked about the quarterback's future, he said:
"First of all, I think we all know about his background, right? He's a coach's son. He's someone who has been around the game. So I think when you look at quarterbacks, you want to see that kind of football IQ. He's a learner of the game, he always is looking to be curious about something new.
"Then, he's got arm talent and anticipation. He can make those tight window throws that the NFL coaches really, really like, and GMs. I just think he's the complete package when it comes to that."
Brian Kelly on what has changed for Garrett Nussmeier coming into year two
The LSU coach also spoke about the improvements Garrett Nussmeier has made since becoming the team's starter last season. He highlighted his maturity and the improvement of the weapons around him:
"I think it's the maturation, I think weapons around him make a big difference, and I think in this league, as you know, being a first-time starter is so difficult, so difficult. And his ability to overcome some of the setbacks that he had over the last three games, where he really played at a high level, that's going to continue.
"He had a great spring, he had a chance to really blend with the new receivers that we have and the weapons that we've added. I just think he's going to have a great year going into year two..."
In 2024, Garrett Nussmeier threw 4052 yards, with a total of 29 touchdown passes and only 12 interceptions. His QBR was 80, which was the 10th best by any quarterback in the country. In terms of rushing, it was a poor year for him, with -38 yards in 34 carries, but he added another three scores this way.
