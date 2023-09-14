LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs football rivalry history

The LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs will renew their rivalry this weekend as they meet for the 117th time. The rivalry game, which traces back to 1896, is dubbed 'Cowbells vs. Cajuns'.

Here's a closer look at the history between the two programs:

LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State rivalry record so far

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs first played in 1896 with the Tigers winning a 52-0 blowout. LSU holds a 77-36-3 record against their long-time rivals. Since the turn of the century, Mississippi State has just three wins compared to 20 for the Tigers.

The Bulldogs' most recent win in the series came in 2020, during late coach Mike Leach's program debut, as they shocked No.6-ranked LSU, winning 44-34. Tigers coach Brian Kelly led his team to a 31-16 victory last season, in his first taste of the rivalry. Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett will make his rivalry debut this weekend.

LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs biggest game

The LSU Tigers hold the largest margin of victory to date. However, it is not their 52-point blowout victory in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Tigers defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs by 55 points, twice.

The first instance came in 1967 with both programs unranked. LSU, who were just 4-3-1 going into the game, defeated the 1-7 Bulldogs 55-0. Just two years later, the now No.12-ranked Tigers, who were 7-1 ahead of the matchup, beat Mississippi State, who were 3-5, by 61-6.

The Bulldogs' largest victory in the series came in a 2017 upset. LSU entered the matchup as the No.12-ranked team with a 2-0 record, while Mississippi State was also 2-0, but unranked. The Bulldogs were able to defeat the Tigers 37-7.

LSU Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 2023 preview

The No.14-ranked LSU Tigers will enter their Week 3 matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a 1-1 record. LSU lost their season opener to the Florida State Seminoles before bouncing back against the Grambling State Tigers.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State will enter with a 2-0 record after beating the Southeastern Louisiana Lions and the Arizona Wildcats.

The Tigers have averaged 48.0 points per game, which ranks 11th out of 133 teams in the nation. Furthermore, they have allowed 27.5 points per game, which ranks just 95th. The Bulldogs have scored 39.5 points per game, which ranks 31st, while allowing just 15.5 points per game, which ranks 39th.