Luke Fickell's Wisconsin secures visit from top 2025 class CB Jayden Shipps

Coach Luke Fickell of the Wisconsin Badgers has secured a visit from three-star cornerback Jayden Shipps. Wisconsin extended an offer to Shipps back in January and he will officially visit the campus on June 14. Shipps, a senior from Archbishop Spalding High School in Maryland, is ranked as the No. 1002 player in the class of 2025 and the No. 86 cornerback.

Standing at 6-foot-1, Shipps has narrowed his college choices down to seven schools namely, Wisconsin, Maryland, NC State, Virginia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Indiana. He has scheduled visits to the first four, but 247Sports crystal ball projects him to land with his home state team of Maryland.

Shipps has received a total of 19 Division I offers from Maryland, NC State, Virginia, Boston College, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Indiana, Marshall, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Temple, Toledo, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who has Luke Fickell landed in the class of 2025?

The Wisconsin Badgers, led by coach Luke Fickell, currently stand at the 19th spot in the 2025 recruiting class rankings. Although Wisconsin has no five or four-star commits, they have secured 11 hard commits, all of whom are three-star players.

The 11 players Fickell and the Badgers have landed are as follows:

Cameron Miller, WR

Michael Roeske, OT

Cooper Catalano, LB

Jaimier Scott, CB

Brenden Anes, LB

Remington Moss, S

Landyn Locke, QB

Cam Clark, OT

Grant Dean, ATH

Samuel Lateju, LB

Luke Emmerich, S

The biggest recruit for Luke Fickell and Wisconsin so far is Cameron Miller, the 31st-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2025. Miller, from New Jersey, played both cornerback and wide receiver in high school but is listed as a wide receiver for Wisconsin.

The quarterback that the Badgers landed was Landyn Locke from Texas. The 6-foot-3 athlete was the 51st-ranked QB and the 813-ranked player nationally. Last season in high school, Locke had 1972 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.