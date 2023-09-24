"M*er is a SUPER senior": Colorado fans mock Bo Nix despite his masterclass performance against their team

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had a tremendous game in their Week 4 clash with the Colorado Buffaloes. This season marks Nix's fifth season of college football, and his second with Oregon after transferring from Auburn. He has been a key asset for the Ducks right from his arrival.

Nix fell in the category of players who were allowed an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruption of the 2020 season. Thus, he is still gearing up as the starting QB for Oregon. As his team crushed Colorado with a 42-6 score, Nix proved once again why he is considered one of the best quarterbacks on the scene currently.

However, it still did not stop trolls and fans of the Buffs from calling out the Oregon quarterback for being in his fifth year of college football. The fans still did not shy away from making a mockery of the veteran quarterback. One particular fan even wrote:

"When people realize Bo Nix is 0n his 5th szn of college football. m*er is a SUPER SENIOR"

Here are some other reactions calling out the Oregon quarterback and his time as a college football quarterback.

The Oregon quarterback had a better game than the Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders, as it was evident from the control they had on the game right from the start. Even before the game could reach halftime, Oregon was up 35-0. Bo Nix completed this Week 4 showdown with 276 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, along with one 11-yard rushing touchdown, his 15th as an Oregon quarterback.

Bo Nix: Oregon Ducks stats and career so far

Nix made his college football debut back in 2019 and went on to play in three seasons for Auburn. After the 2021 campaign, he decided to enter the transfer portal, which led to him joining Oregon last season.

In his debut for the Ducks, the 23-year-old was named as the starting QB of the team. He went on to have a stellar campaign last year, recording 3,593 passing yards and 29 passing touchdowns, helping his team secure a 10-3 record.

This season has been great for Nix so far. In the four games that they have played, he has already recorded 1,169 passing yards and 11 passing touchdowns. The Ducks next face the Stanford Cardinals in the upcoming weekend.