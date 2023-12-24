Former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy is set to bring his high-end arm talent to Duke after the redshirt freshman committed to the Blue Devils under coach Manny Diaz on Saturday. The acquisition is a significant move for Duke football as Murphy is recognized as one of the top quarterbacks in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

The 6-foot-5, 238-pound signal-caller expressed his enthusiasm on social media, declaring himself "106% Committed" to the Blue Devils.

"This time around, I'ma make it clear. 106% Committed," Murphy wrote.

In an interview with ESPN earlier, Murphy said:

“A place where I can play, continue to get better, and continue to be around great people and great players. And just do what's best for me and my career.”

The Duke fans are buzzing with wild reactions on X. Here's a look at some of them.

"This is a hell of a get," one fan posted.

This decision came after Duke's starting quarterback, Riley Leonard, committed to Notre Dame, thus creating a suitable vacancy for Murphy.

Maalik Murphy will be an asset for Manny Diaz

The transfer of Maalik Murphy to Duke is a game-changer for the Blue Devils. The former Longhorns QB, who’s ranked No. 20 overall and the fourth quarterback in 247Sports transfer rankings, will have three years of eligibility at his disposal.

Murphy spent his first season at Texas behind Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card. However, he made an impact late in the 2023 season with two starts, securing victories against BYU and Kansas State. He recorded 35 passes for 418 yards with three touchdowns to his name.

His potential couldn't be overlooked despite struggles with turnovers and completion percentages. Murphy’s physical attributes, including a powerful arm and height advantage, make him an asset for Manny Diaz’s squad.

The key to Murphy's success at Duke lies in accuracy and decision-making. The young athlete can refine himself in these areas through practice and live game reps.

Duke, under Manny Diaz, has already seen the commitment of former Penn defensive lineman Will Seiler, but Maalik Murphy's addition is being hailed as crucial. Even though he boasts a limited playing experience, it doesn't overshadow the upside he brings.

