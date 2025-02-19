“Made my decision easier”: Clemson LB Jeremiah Alexander opens up why he transferred to the Tigers

Linebacker Jeremiah Alexander was a top priority for the Clemson Tigers on the recruiting trail in 2021. However, the LB decided to commit to Alabama and has spent the last three seasons with the Crimson Tide. While the Tigers were not able to sign Alexander at the start of his college career, he has made his way to Clemson this offseason through the transfer portal.

Ad

He appeared on Clemson Football's "Two Right Turns" podcast on Friday and spoke about his decision to join the Tigers. His prior connection with Dabo Swinney made it an easier decision and transition for him.

"Having that connection from high school definitely made my decision easier," Alexander said. "He’s been a great guy since high school, and he was there when I entered the portal."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alexander has had limited opportunities to get into the lineup throughout his college career. In three seasons at Alabama, he has only appeared in eight total games. In those games, he has registered eight total tackles, including two solo efforts. He split time as an outside and inside linebacker.

Other new transfers join Jeremiah Alexander in speaking about why they chose to join Clemson

Jeremiah Alexander wasn't the only high-profile transfer to join the Clemson Tigers this offseason. Star defensive end Will Heldt transferred to Clemson after spending the past two seasons with the Purdue Boilermakers. He had a breakout 2024 season, registering 56 total tackles, including 37 solo efforts and five sacks.

Ad

Heldt joined Jeremiah on the "Two Right Turns" podcast on Friday. He spoke about his experience in the transfer portal and getting recruited by Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers.

"I had no idea what to expect," Heldt said. "Next thing I know, I’m at Coach Swinney’s house, and there are 20 players and the whole coaching staff. It was a crazy moment, but also really cool to see how close everyone was.

Ad

"You hear a lot about Coach Swinney, but when you sit down and talk to him, it’s different. He’s real. We barely talked about football, it was just getting to know each other, hearing about each other’s lives. That meant a lot."

He went on to speak about how tight-knit Clemson feels.

"The players, the staff, everyone here is so tight-knit. You don’t walk past anyone without a handshake or a ‘what’s up.’ It’s different here, and that’s what drew me in," he added.

With the Tigers signing high-profile recruits like Jeremiah Alexander and Will Heldt, they will try to build on their ACC Championship-winning 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.