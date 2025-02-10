Deion Sanders' son Bucky took to social media to reply to criticisms following the Super Bowl LIX. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by QB Patrick Mahomes, were the heavy favorites to lift the trophy. However, the Philadelphia Eagles persevered as underdogs and took home the Lombardi trophy following a 40-22 victory.

After the showdown, fans criticized the Chiefs' offensive performance and compared it to the Colorado Buffaloes. They took to social media to talk about how the Chiefs' O-line failed to protect Mahomes just like the Buffs' O-line failed to protect Shedeur in college.

Bucky shared a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) hitting back at these comparisons and defending the Colorado Buffaloes. He also compared Patrick Mahomes to his quarterback brother Shedeur Sanders, stating that both of them get sacked similarly, which is not a big deal for success.

"Bro these are my people. Ain't nobody hurt or feel betrayed by this but people on the outside who feel like 'this will hurt somebody feelings'..... Mahomes took a lot of hits just like Shedeur does, Telling the truth ain't throwing nobody under the bus. What's the problem..?"

Deion Sanders' QB son got hit a lot of times during his two-season stint with the Buffs. Shedeur Sanders was sacked a total of 94 times while also becoming the most sacked QB during his debut campaign in 2023 (52 times). Deion Sanders then revamped the O-line to address this problem for the 2024 season and it ended up helping them secure a 9-4 campaign.

Patrick Mahomes endured a lot of hits by the Eagles during the Super Bowl LIX showdown. He was sacked a total of six times and threw for 257 yards and 3 TDs with two interceptions for his name. For someone who is considered to be Tom Brady's successor, fans were not happy with his performance during such an important game.

Deion Sanders calls out NFL's standards while rejecting possibility of coaching in the league

Over the past few months, the rumor mills had been churning about the possibility of Deion Sanders leaving the Buffs to coach in the NFL. With both his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, declaring for the upcoming draft, it did not seem like a far-fetched idea.

However, on Friday's episode of 'The Rich Eisen Show,' Deion Sanders called out the NFL's standard and stated that he will most probably never take up a coaching job in the league.

"I don't think I could ever acutally coach in the NFL," Coach Prime said. "I can't withstand what I see sometimes because you could measure all the measurables like you do at the Combine so profoundly, but you can't measure the heart. And that's somewhat we're missing now, heart."

"I had stipulations of coaching as well because when you happy and you got that it, you call, your own shots and you don't have to do what you don't want to do. I am at that point in my life right now where I'm not doing nothing I don't wanna do." (TS- 3:30 onwards)

Deion Sanders will have a new beginning next season in Boulder without his sons by his side. It will be interesting to see if he can finally lead the Buffs to a Big 12 title contention and a playoff spot with a revamped team and a new QB at the helm.

