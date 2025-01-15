Johntay Cook took a massive decision regarding his collegiate career. The former Texas Longhorns WR parted ways with the team in the winter transfer portal in November and committed to the Washington Huskies under head coach Jedd Fisch. Cook signed with them on January 7 and enrolled early to take part in the winter workouts.

However, less than three weeks after his commitment, Johntay Cook and the Washington Huskies have decided to part ways. The wide receiver still has two years of collegiate eligibility left.

College football fans took to social media to share their divided thoughts and opinions about Johntay Cook's early exit from the Washington Huskies.

One fan felt that it must have been because of cultural issues.

"Major culture issue at UW."

Another fan commented that this was massive news as it would affect the team's WR department.

"Massive."

This fan commented that Cook needs to take his time and make rational decisions about his future.

"This young man needs to take a deep breath. Stay humble and good things will come."

Another fan questioned how this decision will impact the wide receiver's collegiate eligibility.

"What does this mean for his eligibility? Is he available for another team to start next season?"

This fan allegedly pointed out the reason behind the disagreement between Cook and the Huskies.

"Bro asked for $3.1 million and Washington was offering $3 million lol. Bahaha these players think they run college football. Coaches would rather not deal with that s**t and offer someone who actually wants to play, like walk ons who give their all."

One fan felt that the WR might be making his return to the Longhorns.

"He's coming back to Texas."

Coming out of DeSoto High School, Johntay Cook committed to play for the Longhorns in 2023. During his two-season stint with the team, the WR played in a total of 20 games and recorded 273 receiving yards for 16 catches.

What does Johntay Cook's departure mean for the Washington Huskies?

Jedd Fisch will now have to focus on training the younger athlete on the roster in the WR room. They still have Kevin Green Jr. and Rashid Williams as options with experience on the field. However, with seniors Giles Jackson and Jeremiah Hunter graduating, Fischer will have to focus on rebuilding his WR department.

Another option for the Huskies will be to scout for more WR talents during the spring transfer portal. This decision could help them bring in some veteran experience to the team and prepare the young talents for the upcoming season.

They did sign five freshmen WRs as a part of the 2025 recruiting class. So all hope is not lost for the team.

